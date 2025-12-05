Missing Nandi politician found alive in Uganda

Tinderet parliamentary seat aspirant Shadrack Maritim, who was reported missing two months ago after leaving his house for a morning jog resurfaced in Mbale, Uganda.

Maritim’s disappearance had earlier been linked to a senior police official who, according to Maritim’s family, had threatened him.

Maritim disappeared on October 27 after leaving his home in Unity Gardens Estate, Eldoret. His family suspected foul play and pointed to threats he allegedly received from the official in 2023.

He recorded a statement with the police in Eldoret on arrival. Police said they had been investigating the incident.

It is not clear who was behind the incident and the motive, police said.

In a WhatsApp message, the police official allegedly warned Maritim that he would “show him hajui” if he continued criticizing him.

A week before Maritim resurfaced, the family had filed a petition urging authorities to explain what they termed an “abduction.”

On Wednesday, the High Court was informed that Maritim had contacted his relatives on Tuesday night, claiming that his abductors had abandoned him near Mbale.

According to the family’s lawyer, Kibe Mungai, Maritim sounded frightened during the call with his brother.

The court set the matter for mention on December 10, 2025, stressing the need to be updated on his proceedings.

It also directed Mungai to file a detailed affidavit on the circumstances of Maritim’s alleged abduction and disappearance.

“The petition won’t stop just because he has been released. We will pursue this to its logical conclusion,” Mungai said.

While the State Law Office acknowledged the government’s interest in establishing the truth, it argued that the petition had been overtaken by the fact that Maritim had resurfaced.

However, the family’s lawyer maintained that broader concerns remain.

“An emerging pattern of missing Kenyans mysteriously appearing near the Uganda border ahead of habeas corpus hearings. This coincidence demands scrutiny. His appearance does not close the matter,” he said.

A number of incidents where Kenyans went missing and resurfaced have been reported.