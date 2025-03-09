Missing Wajir MCA Found Alive In Nairobi After Six Months

Wajir’s Dela Ward MCA Yussuf Ahmed Hussein Tolfiyow, who went missing on September 13, 2024, was found alive in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

He was reunited with his family in Eastleigh, Nairobi after he was delivered there by unknown people on Saturday March 8.

Yussuf went missing on September 13, 2024, along Enterprise Road in Nairobi after a suspected abduction.

What followed was a deep mystery that proved impossible to unravel as reports of his mutilated body being found in a lake in Wajir shortly after his capture soon hit the headlines.

However, subsequent DNA tests would prove that the body did not belong to the missing MCA, further complicating issues.

Despite efforts by activists and politicians rallying for his release, his whereabouts remained unknown for months.

The news about him being found alive and being reunited with his family spread fast attracting his neigbours and friends to the house.

He was weak and confused, witnesses said. He was taken to the Nairobi Hospital for medical attention.

Wajir County Governor Ahmed Abdullahi also confirmed the news, stating that he was happy to have received the news on the MCA’s safe return.

Abdullahi, who is also the Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG), stated that the people of Wajir have endured a painful period of anxiety, prayers, and unwavering hope for his safe return following his disappearance.

The county boss further stated that the news of the MCA’s reunion brings immense relief and joy to the community.

“Alhamdulillah! I am happy to have received the good news of Hon. Yussuf Hussein’s safe return and reunion with his family after months of uncertainty. Since his disappearance in September last year, the people of Wajir have endured a painful period of anxiety, prayers, and unwavering hope for his safe return.”

“The news of his reunion brings immense relief and joy to our community. It is a moment of gratitude and renewed hope for his family and all those who stood by them during these difficult times,” he said.

Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Abdi Jehow also took to her official social media accounts to react to the news of Yusuf’s return.

The woman MP thanked God as she welcomed the MCA back home after a long period of missing.

“No words but to say Alhamdullilah! Welcome home, our MCA Hon. Yussuf Tolfiyow,” she stated.

Eldas Member of Parliament (MP) Adan Keynan confirmed the reports, with him taking to his official Facebook account to thank God for Yusuf’s safe return.

“Alhamdulillahi!!!” Keynan captioned the MCA’s photo that he shared via his official X account.

Keynan, who is a relative to Yusuf, is also heard addressing a crowd that had gathered at the MCA’s home in their native language.

Yusuf, who is also Wajir County Assembly Minority Leader, disappeared in Nairobi on September 13 at night on Enterprise Road while heading to his home in Pangani from South C.

Activist Bob Njagi, one of three individuals abducted in Kitengela in August last year, had on February 5, 2025, claimed that the MCA was held in the same location as him.

Speaking in a televised interview with one of the local TV stations, Njagi—who identifies as the leader of the Free Kenya Movement—stated that at the time of his release, the MCA, who had been missing for nearly six months, was still in the hands of their abductors.

“We may laugh about this matter sometimes, but I want to say here that the MCA for Wajir County was found murdered and was actually in the room next to where I was… I had the opportunity of peeping through the keyhole, and I saw him,” Njagi said.

In an emotional and vivid revelation, Njagi said that the MCA was brought in late at night on Friday, September 13, 2024, and locked up next to his room.

A case had been filed in court over the abduction and an order issued for protection of a witness in the suit.