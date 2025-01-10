Moi High School-Mbiruri Asserts Dominance In KCSE In Embu

Moi High School-Mbiruri in Runyenjes Constituency, Embu, has once again stamped its dominance as an education giant in the County after posting 23 straight As in the 2024 KCSE results released on Thursday.

The results are an improvement from the previous year where the school had eight straight As, according to Principal Patrick Maina.

The national school also recorded an improvement in A- (minus) grades where it recorded 44 last year compared to 20 in 2023.

Speaking while relaying the results to the continuing students amid celebrations, the Principal Patrick Maina also said the mean score had improved from 8.0 in 2023 to 8.4 last year.

He said 320 candidates out of 380 who sat the examinations attained the minimum university entry grade of C+.

He exuded confidence that the school will do even much better this year with the right focus, teamwork and dedication from students and teachers.

There were celebrations also at Kangaru School in Manyatta Constituency after producing two straight As,

Deputy Principal Basilio Mugo said this was a big improvement since the previous year they did not have any student with an A plain grade.

“We are happy with the results of the two boys who have made our school proud,” he told KNA.

Former student Caleb Ng’ang’a who got an A plain of 82 points could not hide his joy after emerging second top student in the school.

The young boy from a humble background, was able to pursue his secondary education after securing a scholarship from KTDA Foundation.

He hopes to pursue a bachelor of science in surgery course at the University of Nairobi, while calling for well-wishers to assist him make this dream a reality.

Elsewhere, St. Bakhita Siakago Girls in Mbeere North Constituency had five As and Nyangwa Boys High School in Mbeere South Constituency three As.