Molly McNearney Siblings: Meet Michael and Kelly McNearney

Molly McNearney is a prominent writer and producer, best known for her work on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the Oscars.

She married comedian Jimmy Kimmel on July 13, 2013, and they have two children together, Jane and Billy.

McNearney has been influential in late-night television, serving as co-head writer and executive producer on Kimmel’s show.

She is also an advocate for healthcare awareness due to her son’s congenital heart condition, which has required multiple surgeries.

Siblings

Molly has several siblings, an older brother named Michael McNearney Jr. and a younger sister named Kelly McNearney.

Additionally, she has a brother named Jonathan Kimmel, who is also involved in the entertainment industry as a director on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Career

McNearney graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in English.

After moving to Los Angeles, she began her career in entertainment as an assistant on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2006.

Her talent and dedication quickly led her to more prominent roles within the show.

Molly’s big break came when she became a writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she showcased her comedic talent and writing skills.

Over the years, she advanced to the position of co-head writer, working alongside Kimmel to create engaging content for the show.

Her contributions have been integral to the show’s success, particularly in crafting memorable sketches, monologues, and celebrity interviews.

Under her leadership, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has received numerous accolades, including multiple Emmy nominations.

Notably, McNearney’s work on the show helped secure an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special in 2024.

In addition to her work on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, McNearney has ventured into film. She co-wrote the screenplay for Dumplin’, a Netflix film released in 2018 that explores themes of body positivity and self-acceptance.

The film was well-received and showcased her ability to translate her comedic voice into feature-length storytelling.

Furthermore, she has collaborated with other writers and producers on various projects, including contributing to the Netflix film Murder Mystery (2019), which starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

Personal life

McNearney is married to comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel.

The couple tied the knot on July 13, 2013, in Ojai, California, after getting engaged in August 2012 during a trip to South Africa.

They have two children together: a daughter named Jane, born on July 10, 2014, and a son named William John “Billy,” born on April 21, 2017.

Kimmel also has two older children from his previous marriage to Gina Maddy: daughter Katie and son Kevin.

Their son Billy has a congenital heart condition, which has led the couple to advocate for children’s healthcare awareness.