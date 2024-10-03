Mombasa Governor Nassir Records Statement on Sexual Assault of Blogger 

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir was Thursday grilled over a gang-rape case of blogger who criticised him on TikTok.

Speaking after recording the statement Thursday October 3, he said he will present his mother to detectives if summoned.

He also maintained his innocence and asked that police do their work and justice be served.

He was accompanied by his legal team from the county.

He was accompanied by County Secretary Noah Akala and was grilled for an hour.

This comes amid pressure on authorities to take action on anyone involved in the incident.

On Monday, Nassir distanced himself from the heinous act, saying he was hurt by accusations linking him and his family to it.

The governor said it was shocking that he and his mother were accused of orchestrating the attack.

“Throughout my life, neither I nor any of my family members have crossed the line of meting out violence on anyone. Even on public platforms, my policy is never to mention anyone by name, or speaking vulgar language,” he said.

Nassir spoke after the release of his aide and County Executive Committee Member for Lands Mohamed Hussein alias Amadoo, who was arrested on Sunday in connection with the blogger’s assault.

“My CEC was arrested and released for no other reason except for the fact that he has been with me through my political journey,” he said.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo condemned the brutality meted against the blogger.

Odhiambo said the ordeal shows everything that is wrong with the leadership in the country.

She argued the action showed “no humanity, no conscience, no regard or respect for the sanctity of human life, rights and liberty”.

She asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to take action and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.

“This display of impunity and criminality in leadership is indefensible and perpetrators must be held accountable. We call on the DCI to immediately bring the individuals behind these heinous acts to book,” she said.

Odhiambo also demanded that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution should institute charge against such criminal conduct.

“Kenya is a country governed by the rule of law, and nobody is above it, especially not any state officer that might be involved,” she added.

The 24-year-old was allegedly abducted on September 12, by a group of about 20 county officers from his home in Bamburi.

He said following the attack, they forced him to apologise for criticising the Mombasa County government.