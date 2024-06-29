More than 500 DCI officers promoted to ranks of corporal and sergeant

Some 512 Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers were Friday, June 28 promoted to the ranks of Corporals and Sergeants following the successful completion of a four-month intensive training at the Magadi Field Campus.

In the graduation ceremony presided over by the Director DCI Mohamed Amin, 360 officers were promoted from police constables to corporals, while 152 corporals attained the rank of police sergeants.

The training that kicked off 17 weeks ago focused on improving the quality and standards of the officers’ investigations while equipping them with the requisite skills to take up their new leadership roles.

While congratulating the course men and women, Amin reminded them that promotions come with added responsibilities and accountability.

He urged them to offer quality services to Wananchi, with utmost decorum and strict adherence to the rule of law.

While at it, the DCI Chief thanked the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome for believing in the DCI’s capacity to train and promote its officers, pointing out that the move had enabled the Directorate to focus on the critical aspects of training about the daily duties of the detectives.

“We are committed to increasing your capacity and enhancing operations at large,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commandant National Criminal Investigation Academy Gateria Mboroki affirmed the readiness of the officers to serve in their new capacities, owing to the objectivity of the course.

On his part, the Director of Operations at DCI Richard Mwaura called upon the officers to uphold professionalism and integrity, reminding them that members of the public were expecting nothing short of diligent services.

This will help fill gaps noticed in operations within the DCI.

The department is facing a huge demand for officers to fill various sections to enable them to meet their expectations.

This is the first time in the history of the DCI that the Directorate is training its officers for promotions.

Insiders said the department has now opened international courses to all cadres of officers.

“We have seen many officers go for such courses and get promoted at a higher and motivating rate. This is good for the service at large,” said an insider aware of the trend.

Several other officers are undergoing various trainings including those on intelligence collection and analysis.

This will also see them get management training and other related fields, officials said.

Other senior officers present included the Commanding Officer Magadi Field Campus Charles Naibei, Dir. Training Edwin Kamau, Dep.Director Investigation Bureau Paul Wachira, PA to the DCI Lawrence Some among others.