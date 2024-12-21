Moses Kuria Calls For Public-Private Partnership To Ease Rironi-Mau Summit Traffic Woes

President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has proposed a public-private partnership (PPP) approach to dual the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway.

His suggestion comes in the wake of severe traffic congestion that disrupted travel during the festive season.

In a statement issued on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Kuria emphasized the need for innovative solutions to Kenya’s infrastructure challenges, moving away from over-reliance on public revenues and debt.

“The mess on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway is further proof that we need new approaches to infrastructure development. The Rironi-Mau Summit dualling must be carried out on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis. Sadly, the same people stuck in the gridlock today will also oppose the dualling using a private partner,” Kuria remarked.

On Friday, December 20, 2024, motorists and passengers traveling along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway and Kamandura-Mai Mahiu Road were caught in a massive traffic snarl-up, leading to hours of delays.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) attributed the gridlock to high traffic volumes and poor lane discipline among some motorists. In response, KeNHA Director General Kung’u Ndung’u urged drivers to follow traffic rules to ease congestion and ensure safety.

“The Authority has observed a surge in traffic volumes along the Rironi-Naivasha-Nakuru (A8) Road and the Rironi-Mai Mahiu-Naivasha (A8S) Road,” read part of KeNHA’s statement.

“Motorists plying these routes are advised to exercise patience and observe lane discipline for their safety and that of other road users,” the statement added.

KeNHA also announced that law enforcement officers had been deployed to manage traffic, ensuring a smoother flow and helping travelers reach their destinations.

“The Authority, with the support of traffic police, is working to provide necessary guidance and control to ensure a safe and timely journey for all road users,” the agency stated.