MPs Approve Bill Establishing Community Health Workers Council

The National Assembly has approved the Community Health Workers Bill, 2022, paving the way for significant reforms in the healthcare sector.

The Bill, sponsored by Ndhiwa MP Martin Peters Owino, was passed on November 20, 2024, and seeks to establish a legal framework recognizing the vital role of community health workers (CHWs) and incorporating them into the government payroll.

A key proposal in the Bill is the creation of the Community Health Workers Council of Kenya, a body tasked with regulating and standardizing the operations of CHWs to ensure professionalism and effectiveness in their services.

Owino emphasized the indispensable contributions of CHWs, who provide crucial healthcare services at the grassroots level, often without pay or adequate recognition.

“Community Health Workers are very important as they work directly with the community. They know the homesteads, speak the language of the people, and understand the societal challenges,” he stated.

The Bill received bipartisan support from lawmakers, with many praising its potential to improve healthcare delivery nationwide. Seme MP James Nyikal highlighted the global importance of community-based healthcare.

“Worldwide, it is clear that community members play a significant role in healthcare delivery, from traditional midwives to health educators. Strengthening and empowering CHWs is essential for improving health outcomes,” he noted.

Sotik MP Francis Sigei referred to CHWs as the backbone of the healthcare system. “These Health Warriors ensure our nation remains healthy and productive. Without their efforts in combating diseases within communities, our healthcare system would falter,” he said.

Marsabit County MP Naomi Waqo called for regular training programs and a standardized curriculum for CHWs. “We must ensure that these health workers consistently receive the requisite training to remain effective in addressing new healthcare challenges,” she urged, adding that the Council’s offices should be distributed nationwide for greater accessibility.

Also Read: Unregistered Dental Clinics Risk Sh10 Million Fine In Govt Crackdown