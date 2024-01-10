MPs Threaten to Impeach Treasury CS Ndung’u Over Delayed NG-CDF

Members of Parliament from both sides of the divide have renewed their call to censure National Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u over the delayed disbursement of NG-CDF.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the lawmakers demanded that the CS disburse Sh63 billion within seven days failure to which they will move an impeachment motion against him.

The legislators claimed that the government has been using technicalities to delay the release of the funds since the beginning of the 2023/24 fiscal year.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, who read the statement on behalf of his colleagues, said that MPs were contemplating calling for a special sitting to initiate the removal of Treasury CS and the sacking of NG-CDF chief Executive CEO Yusuf Mbuno.

“There is a CDF memo dated January 2024, directed to all CDF account managers countrywide, directing them that money cannot be released because of certain amendments to the CDF Act. This has led to the Treasury not issuing the funds and it claims that MPs were supposed to recall proposals they had made, redo and resubmit them,” said Amollo.

The Member of Parliament further questioned the timing of the revisions, given that they would only impact less than six percent of NG-CDF funds, being introduced in the third quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

“These amendments should have been considered in the 2024/25 financial year starting this year in July…nonetheless, as a bipartisan team comprising members from both sides, we demand the entire allocation of CDF be released within seven days as is due,” added Amollo.

With the predicament of pupils returning to school this week, Majimbo Kalasinga, the MP for Kabuchai, criticized the Treasury for transferring cash intended for the CDF kitty to another ministry.

“Schools have no classes and they are dependent on the release of these funds to construct new ones. Children have also reported back to school and are expecting to benefit from the bursaries which unfortunately have not been released from the beginning of this financial year up to now,” he said.