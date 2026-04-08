Mudavadi faults UN report over Haiti Mission allegations

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi wrote to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres protesting what he termed as inaccuracies in a UN report regarding sexual abuse allegations against Kenyan personnel deployed in Haiti.

In a letter dated April 7, 2026, Mudavadi—who also serves as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs—raised concerns that the Secretary-General’s report (A/80/644) failed to reflect findings from investigations that cleared Kenyan officers serving under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission.

According to Mudavadi, allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse reported in August 2025 were promptly investigated through a Board of Inquiry and found to be unsubstantiated.

“No formal complaints were filed with any authority, and findings were shared transparently with both Haitian and UN bodies,” he stated, adding that the investigations were impartial and involved relevant stakeholders, including UN human rights offices and Haitian authorities.

“It is therefore concerning that the Secretary-General’s report does not accurately reflect these findings,” he added.

The PCS said the Kenyan government has directed its Permanent Missions in Geneva and New York to engage with relevant UN offices to correct what it terms as misleading information and to safeguard the reputation of Kenyan personnel.

Kenya has been leading the MSS mission in Haiti, an international security intervention aimed at restoring order in the Caribbean nation, which has faced prolonged instability.

Kenyan police are set to exit Haiti by April 15 and hand over to Chad.

Mudavadi said the decision to lead the mission was guided by Kenya’s commitment as a responsible UN member state, despite operational challenges and domestic criticism.

“Regrettably, there has been media-driven sensationalism surrounding this issue, which the Government of Kenya takes great exception to,” he noted.

Mudavadi emphasised that the mission operates under United Nations Security Council resolutions 2699 (2023) and 2793 (2025), with a strong focus on civilian protection, prevention of sexual violence, and adherence to human rights standards.

He added that MSS personnel have undergone continuous training in human rights and civilian protection in collaboration with UN officers, ensuring professionalism and accountability throughout the deployment.

“Notably, no reports have identified any misconduct, underscoring the mission’s discipline and respect for human rights,” Mudavadi said.

The PCS also highlighted the sacrifices made by Kenyan personnel, noting that three officers—Samuel Tomoi Kaetuai, Benedict Kabiru, and Kennedy Nzuve—lost their lives during the mission, while others sustained injuries.

Despite these challenges, he said, the mission has remained committed to its mandate and has contributed to building international confidence, including support pledged during a recent conference for the proposed Gang Suppression Force (GSF), which is expected to succeed the MSS mission.

Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to Haiti’s long-term stability and a smooth transition to the GSF, urging the international community to support ongoing efforts to restore peace.

“Kenya continues to uphold high operational standards, accountability, and respect for human rights,” he said, adding that the country remains dedicated to supporting Haiti in achieving lasting security and stability.