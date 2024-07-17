fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Mudavadi to Act as CS in All Vacant Ministerial Posts

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read

    President William Ruto has appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to act as the Cabinet Secretary in all ministries.

    In a gazette notice dated July 11, Ruto announced that Mudavadi will assume the responsibilities of Cabinet Secretaries across all ministries.

    “That pursuant to Article 152 (5) (a) of the Constitution, Hon. Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H., is assigned as the Acting Cabinet Secretary in all vacant ministerial portfolios,” the gazette notice reads.

    The president also gazetted the dismissal of all cabinet secretaries and rescinded the appointment of Justin Muturi as Attorney General.

    “That in accordance with Article 152 (5) (b) of Constitution, the Cabinet Secretaries listed below have be dismissed from office as stated,” the notice reads.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Two Suspects Found with Phone of a Victim in Kware Killings Remanded for 28 Days

    Mudavadi to Act as CS in All Vacant Ministerial Posts

     
    Ruto, Gachagua Pay Glowing Tribute to Televangelist Kiuna

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X