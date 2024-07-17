Mudavadi to Act as CS in All Vacant Ministerial Posts

President William Ruto has appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to act as the Cabinet Secretary in all ministries.

In a gazette notice dated July 11, Ruto announced that Mudavadi will assume the responsibilities of Cabinet Secretaries across all ministries.

“That pursuant to Article 152 (5) (a) of the Constitution, Hon. Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H., is assigned as the Acting Cabinet Secretary in all vacant ministerial portfolios,” the gazette notice reads.

The president also gazetted the dismissal of all cabinet secretaries and rescinded the appointment of Justin Muturi as Attorney General.

“That in accordance with Article 152 (5) (b) of Constitution, the Cabinet Secretaries listed below have be dismissed from office as stated,” the notice reads.