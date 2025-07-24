Mudavadi to lead UDA’s charge in Malava By-Election.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is likely to tap Prime Cabinet Secretary and former ANC Party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, to spearhead its campaign in the upcoming Malava Constituency by-election.

Mudavadi is expected to rally support across Malava, one of Western Kenya’s politically active constituencies, with a message grounded in unity, continuity, and service to the people.

Speaking in a consultative meeting with over 100 clan chairpersons and elders drawn from the 29 Kabras clans, the dominant sub-tribe in Malava, Mudavadi reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that UDA fields a candidate who embodies the values and aspirations of the people.

“Until you elect a new Member of Parliament, I stand as your patron in Malava. We must move forward together, build on the strong foundation left by our late brother Hon. Malulu Injendi, and ensure that the development agenda remains on course,” he stated.

Mudavadi announced plans to convene broader stakeholder engagements, including youth, women, scholars, farmers, business leaders, and religious groups, affirming his belief that inclusive dialogue is key to building a shared vision for Malava’s future.

He challenged the electorate to remain discerning and deliberate as they prepare to choose a new representative.

“Leadership is not about theatrics or short-term promises. Malava deserves a predictable, consistent, and dependable leader, someone who can be trusted to put the interests of the people first,” Mudavadi emphasized.

Appealing to the region’s long-standing political maturity, he urged residents to transcend clannism and resist divisive rhetoric, noting that unity of purpose is essential for development.

“Do not let temporary excitement blind you. If you sell your father’s land to buy a trumpet, where will you stand to blow it?” he posed, drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

He acknowledged the cultural significance of clans, but warned against allowing such affiliations to dictate electoral choices.

“Clans are vital to our heritage and identity, we respect that deeply. But let us not weaponize our traditions during elections or allow them to mislead us into choosing the wrong leaders.” he warned.

Mudavadi emphasized that regardless of how many candidates emerge, the eventual winner will be a son or daughter of Malava and Kabras.

However, he reminded the elders that the people must weigh the candidates’ qualities, leadership records, and alignment with the government’s development agenda.

“I have walked with you through good times and trials. Now I appeal to you: let us get a UDA candidate the President and I can work with, someone who will champion Malava’s development agenda at the national level.” urged Mudavadi.

In a passionate plea to the elders, Mudavadi added: “Tell your people the kind of leader they deserve, and I will gladly stand with you in the campaign. Let’s not elect those who divide our communities, disrespect places of worship, or embezzle public resources meant for education, infrastructure, or the youth.”

He expressed gratitude for the continued support he has received from the people of Malava over the years and urged them to safeguard the future by making sound choices.

“There is no guesswork when it comes to the destiny of Malava. We must plan wisely, not just for ourselves, but for future generations.” noted the Prime CS.

He further rallied support for President Ruto’s transformative agenda, assuring residents that the Head of State remains committed to uplifting Malava and Western Kenya.

“We are not here to impose any candidate. Instead, we’re inviting you to lead a grassroots dialogue: what kind of leader does Malava truly need?” posed Mudavadi.

He recalled a humbling political lesson he once received from the people of Malava.

“You once told me to always take a firm stand, and I listened. Since then, I have walked a path of honesty, integrity, and discipline. I don’t make empty promises, and I won’t lead you astray. As you have held my hand in the past, I promise to walk with you in this government,” said Mudavadi

At the meeting, clan elders led by their chair Alphose Masinde and Secretary General Harrison Webbo Tanga presented a memorandum to Mudavadi highlighting key pending development projects initiated under the late MP Malulu Injendi.

These include completion of the Malava-Ikoli and Malava-Samitsi roads, the ongoing Namanja and Sikhuyu water projects, the construction of student hostels at Shamberere National Polytechnic, the Completion of Malava Medical Training College and the operationalization of the Kabras West Sub-County headquarters.

The elders also called for the gazettement and staffing of newly created administrative units in East Kabras and Kabras West. These include Chesero and Chivanga Divisions, Nguvuli Location, and sub-locations such as Mukhuyu and Shivagala in East Kabras; as well as Shirugu/Mugai Division, Chevoso and Shikutse Locations, and Indulusia and Bukhakunga Sub-Locations in Kabras West.

In response, Mudavadi assured the elders of swift government action.

“Through my office, I have already written to the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Davis Chirchir, to address the roads issue. I am also engaging the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, to ensure that the new administrative units are activated to bring services closer to the people,” he stated.

Thursday’s meeting was the latest in a series of high-level engagements of the week Mudavadi has held with leaders and stakeholders from Malava and the wider Western Kenya region. Earlier in the week, he met with National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) from Malava, led by Western Regional Commissioner Irungu Macharia, as well as opinion leaders.

The meeting was attended by UDA National Vice Chairperson Kelvin Lunani, MPs Fred Ikana (Shinyalu), Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga), and other regional leaders.

As UDA positions itself to reclaim the Malava seat, Mudavadi’s involvement signals a strategic blend of political experience, grassroots connection, and national ambition, anchored in the promise of delivering real change.