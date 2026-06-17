Murang’a Railways OCS Aduol found dead in suspected murder in Siaya

Detectives are investigating a murder following the death of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Murang’a Railways Police Station, whose body was found at a church compound in Siaya County.

The incident was reported on June 16, 2026, at about 11.30 pm after locals alerted police to a lifeless body lying next to Last God’s Appeal Church in Rera Village.

Police officers who visited the scene found the body of Inspector John Otieno Aduol, 55, the OCS of Murang’a Railways Police Station, lying within the church compound.

Investigators observed a fresh cut wound on his forehead, believed to have been inflicted with a sharp object, with blood still oozing from the injury, prompting police to treat the case as a suspected murder.

The body was moved to Yala Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Detectives have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible.

It was established the officer was on off duty at the time of the incident. The motive of the fatal attack and those behind it have not been established, police said on Wednesday.

A team revisited the scene where the body was found as part of efforts to establish more on the same.

Meabwhile, police in Mbeere North, Embu County, are investigating a fatal incident in which a man was shot dead with an arrow after he allegedly assaulted two women, leaving them with serious injuries.

The incident was reported on June 16, 2026, at about 10.20pm after reports that a man had been shot with an arrow at Kathutheri Village, about 30 kilometres west of the station.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the body of Amos Njeru Njiru, 47, lying in a pool of blood inside the house of a resident. An arrow was lodged in his forehead.

Investigators recovered another arrow without an arrowhead next to the body. A subsequent search outside a nearby house belonging to another resident led to the recovery of a bow and another arrow, which were preserved as exhibits.

Preliminary investigations established that before he was killed, the deceased had allegedly attacked two women.

Judith Gakuu, 54, sustained serious head injuries, while Susanna Muchugu, 80, also suffered severe head injuries.

Both victims were rushed to Embu Level 5 Hospital, where they were admitted in serious condition.

Crime scene investigators documented and processed the scene before the body was moved to Embu Level 5 Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including who shot the fatal arrow.