Murkomen: Abductions have dropped under Kenya Kwanza government

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended the Kenya Kwanza administration’s human rights and security record, claiming it has done more to combat kidnappings and abductions than any previous government.

Murkomen told the National Assembly that cases of kidnappings and abductions had declined sharply since President William Ruto took office in 2022, insisting that all reported incidents were investigated seriously, including cases that eventually turned out to be self-abductions.

The CS said the government had demonstrated its commitment to ending enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, arguing that the security situation had improved compared to previous administrations.

“This government’s policy was clear right from the campaign period. We said we will end cases of extrajudicial killings and you have not seen cases of bodies floating in rivers as it happened in the last Government,” Murkomen said.

He acknowledged that security challenges persisted but cautioned against public debate that was not grounded in facts, urging Kenyans to consider the broader security situation.

Murkomen said the government had established a dedicated Anti-Abduction Investigations Unit to strengthen investigations and ensure that reported cases received specialised attention.

He further defended the administration’s security interventions, saying they were aimed at creating an environment where Kenyans could participate in elections freely and safely without intimidation.

Among the measures, he cited the ongoing crackdown on criminal gangs and intensified operations against illicit alcohol, drugs and substance abuse, which he described as major threats to public health and community safety.

On security along the Kenya-Ethiopia border, Murkomen said the government had enhanced security deployments to protect the country’s territorial integrity amid tensions in the Moyale area.

He said Kenya was pursuing diplomatic engagement with Ethiopia to prevent the neighbouring country’s conflict from spilling across the border.

“We are approaching the situation in Moyale diplomatically with the Government of Ethiopia to prevent any spillover of the conflict,” he said.