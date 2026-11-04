Couple released on bail after facing 41 fraud charges

A Kibera court has granted a couple accused of orchestrating a multi-million-shilling pension fraud scheme a bond of Sh4 million after they denied 41 charges brought against them.

Alex Okoth Nalwenje and his wife, Esther Nyambura Kamande, appeared before Kibera Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo, where they pleaded not guilty to charges linked to an alleged scheme targeting several pension schemes.

The court granted Nalwenje a bond of Sh3 million, while his wife was released on a bond of Sh1 million with one surety of a similar amount, or an alternative cash bail of sh 1 million.

The two were also directed to surrender their passports and report to the investigating officer once every month, unless otherwise directed by the court.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons, jointly with others who are not before the court, allegedly orchestrated a scheme in which names were irregularly entered into the payrolls of several pension schemes, including those associated with Ernst & Young, Swissport, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS), Nestlé, Cadbury and Nokia.

The prosecution alleges that the individuals were falsely presented as legitimate pension beneficiaries, enabling them to obtain retirement and other related benefits from the respective schemes.

The 41 charges include conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretences, fraudulent false accounting, and offences relating to the acquisition, possession and use of proceeds of crime under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The prosecution team, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Maryann Mwangi and Principal Prosecution Counsel Michael Mutune, did not oppose the couple’s release on bail but urged the court to consider the gravity of the charges when setting the terms.

The case will be mentioned on November 17, 2026, for pre-trial directions.