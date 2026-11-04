Mugabe’s Son and Four Others Arrested After ZACC Investigator Allegedly Assaulted During Luxury Car Seizure

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the 29-year-old youngest son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, was arrested alongside four other men, according to reports published on 4 November 2026.

The four other suspects were identified as Munashe Mubawu, 43; Terrence Johannes Chinyemba, 42; Fredson Peter, 33; and Solomon Pamire, 34.

The arrests relate to an alleged assault on a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission investigator during an operation to seize two vehicles allegedly smuggled from South Africa.

The incident allegedly occurred on the evening of 3 November 2026 at The Brompton Guest Lodge in Highlands, Harare.

The two vehicles targeted in the operation were a black Lamborghini Urus and a Mercedes-Benz GLE 53.

The vehicles were suspected of being brought into Zimbabwe using temporary import permits but remaining beyond the permitted period, or being linked to (KT) other import violations.

All five suspects were detained overnight at Highlands Police Station and were due to appear in court on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission confirmed that investigations into both the alleged assault and the suspected smuggling scheme are ongoing.

The operation was part of a broader joint effort by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to crack down on vehicle smuggling and fraudulent imports.

As part of the wider initiative, authorities also seized 42 commuter omnibuses over similar import regulation breaches.

This is a developing story, and further details are expected to emerge following the court appearance.

KT