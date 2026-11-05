17 Suspected Kayole Gang Members Arrested in Tana River Crackdown

Police have arrested 17 suspected members of the notorious Kayole Gang during a multi-agency security operation in Madogo and Mororo towns in Tana River County.

The National Police Service said the operation targeted the criminal gang, which has been accused of terrorising residents in the area.

During the crackdown, security officers also raided an alleged drug-peddling den, recovering suspected narcotic substances and an assortment of crude weapons.

The 17 suspects were taken into police custody pending arraignment in court, while the recovered drugs and weapons were secured at the police station as exhibits.

In a statement, the National Police Service said it would continue conducting intelligence-led and targeted operations across the country to rid communities of criminal elements.

“The National Police Service will continue to sustain these intelligence-led, targeted operations across all counties to eliminate criminal elements from our neighbourhoods, and commends the collaborative efforts of multi-agency teams and members of the public,” the police said.