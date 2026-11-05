Man arrested with elephant tusks worth Sh2.4 million in Kitui

A 58-year-old man was arrested in Kitui County after he was allegedly found attempting to sell four pieces of elephant tusks and a warthog tooth valued at approximately Ksh2.4 million.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Musyoki Nzauru, was arrested during an intelligence-led operation conducted by a multi-agency team from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) headquarters in Nairobi at Ngomeni Village, Kiangima Sublocation, Mitamisyi Location, within Kyuso Sub-County.

The officers posed as potential buyers before the suspect allegedly attempted to sell them the wildlife trophies.

The team recovered four pieces of elephant tusks and one warthog tooth, weighing a combined 24 kilogrammes and estimated to be worth Sh2.4 million.

The items had been concealed in two sacks.

A sword was also recovered from the suspect, who allegedly attempted to attack the officers during his arrest.

One of the officers subsequently discharged 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition from a CZ pistol during the incident.

The suspect was arrested, interrogated and processed before being placed in custody at Mwingi Police Station.

The recovered wildlife trophies and sword were secured and booked as exhibits.

Nzauru was expected to be arraigned at Mwingi Law Courts on Thursday, November 5, 2026, as investigations into the suspected illegal possession and attempted sale of wildlife trophies continue.

This is the latest such incident to happen amid operations to address the same.

Elephant tusks fetch a fortune in the black market as a surge in demand for ivory in the East continues to fuel the illicit trade in elephant tusks, especially from Africa.

Officials say despite a ban on the international trade in ivory, African elephants are still being poached in large numbers.

As part of efforts to stop the menace, Kenya has started using high-tech surveillance equipment, including drones, to track poachers and keep tabs on elephants and rhinos.

Kenya Wildlife Service and stakeholders have put in place mechanisms to eradicate all forms of wildlife crime, particularly poaching.

These mechanisms include enhanced community education, interagency collaboration, and intensive intelligence-led operations, among others.

These efforts led to zero rhino poaching in Kenya in 2020-the first time in about two decades.

On April 30, 2016, Kenya set ablaze 105 tonnes of elephant ivory and 1.35 tonnes of rhino horn.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta led world leaders and conservationists in burning the remains of elephants and rhinos killed for their tusks and horn.

Parliament has also passed strict anti-poaching laws and the government has beefed up security at parks to stop poaching, which threatens the vital tourism industry.

Regionally, Kenya has also emerged as a major transit route for ivory destined for Asian markets from eastern and central Africa.

The illegal ivory trade is mostly fueled by demand in Asia and the Middle East, where elephant tusks and rhino horns are used to make ornaments and traditional medicines.

And police are investigating a suspected giraffe poaching incident in Gedo area, Fafi Sub-County, Garissa County, after suspected poachers escaped, abandoning game meat and equipment at the scene.

Upon arrival, the team established that the animal had already been slaughtered and its meat prepared for transportation to the market.

The suspects, who were initially suspected to be militants, had fled before the security team arrived. Subsequent findings established that they were not militants.

Officers recovered three donkeys and their carts, alongside spears, bows and arrows believed to have been used in the suspected poaching operation.

The scene was processed, and all recovered items were photographed before being transported to Hagadera Police Station, where they were secured as exhibits.

No arrests had been made by the time of reporting, as police continued investigations to identify and apprehend the suspects.