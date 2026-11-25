Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has announced a phased payment plan to settle outstanding staff deductions following protests by health workers over delayed salaries and unremitted contributions.

The hospital’s employees downed their tools on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, demanding payment of delayed salaries and the remittance of deductions made from their pay.

On Wednesday, November 25, KNH management appealed to the workers to resume duty, saying it had put measures in place to address their concerns.

In a statement, KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr Joel Lessan said the hospital recognised its employees as its greatest asset and remained committed to their welfare, professional growth and financial well-being.

“We value our staff and appreciate their dedication and contribution to the Hospital’s mandate. Management also recognizes its responsibility to provide a supportive working environment where employees feel valued, heard, and cared for,” Lessan said.

The hospital acknowledged concerns raised by employees over unremitted payroll deductions, access to pension benefits and interest accrued on outstanding deductions.

Management said it was taking steps to settle the outstanding amounts in phases.

The first payment is scheduled for Friday, November 27, 2026, while the next phase is expected on December 8, 2026.

KNH also said it was engaging union officials to address the workers’ grievances and resolve other outstanding issues.

The first meeting between management and union representatives was held on Tuesday, November 24, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 25.

As the discussions continue, management urged employees to return to work, saying dialogue and cooperation would help resolve the dispute.

“We believe that continued dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation will help us reach an amicable resolution while ensuring uninterrupted care for the thousands of patients who depend on KNH,” the statement said.

The hospital said it remained committed to resolving the outstanding issues while maintaining services for patients.