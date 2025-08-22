Murkomen decries rise in suicide cases in Central Kenya 

At least three to eight people die monthly by suicide in central counties, the government has said.

In recognising the severity of the matter, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen expressed concerns, saying the situation needs an urgent solution.

Addressing journalists in Kerugoya, during the 33rd Jukwaa la Usalama grassroots security engagement, the CS said that the trend is worrying and requires a multi-sectoral approach.

“There is a very unique phenomenon in this region in general and in this county about suicides. There is a great number of people committing suicide, and the reasons are varying from family issues, withdrawal from drugs and alcohol abuse,” said the CS.

Murkomen disclosed that he will be speaking to the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC) to research the matter.

“This is a department within our ministry, and we need to facilitate them to research and tell us exactly what the real causes of the suicides that we see are,” said the CS.

“This was a subject of discussion in Nyeri. Having eight people dying every month in a county, and if you combine that in five counties, that is a huge number we are losing.”

The CS recounted that during the Jukwaa forum in Nyeri county, some chiefs gave several pointers on the cause of the challenge.

“Most of them are men and older men of 50 years and above. It could be linked to family issues like GBV, inheritance-related issues, pressure they get from their children and most of these men are abandoned by their wives in later stages of their lives to stay with their children abroad,” said the CS.

He argued that these theories require research to confirm the truth and promised to engage NGAOS and the county governments to sensitize locals.

He noted that issues are underfunded and don’t get the right attention, but the effects are devastating.

The CS noted that in Nyeri and Kirinyaga counties, the majority of the affected are men.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

WHO rates suicide as a serious global public health issue that is among the top 20 leading causes of death worldwide.

Kenya ranks position 114 among the 175 countries with the highest suicide rates.

Murkomen argued that although Kirinyaga County is not ranking high in counties where alcohol, drugs and substance abuse are rampant, he called for continuous campaigns and crackdown against such acts, calling for the engagement of counsellors.

He stated that the county’s young population is addicted to a local brew called Makabo, a mixture of molasses and other alcoholic drinks.

He warned peddlers and smugglers of cannabis sativa, saying they will be dealt with in accordance with the law, supplied from Kajiado, Kakamega, Machakos, Vihiga and Nairobi counties.

He strongly commended the inter-agency team in collaboration with the county government in Kirinyaga for cracking down on bars and outlets operating without a license.

He disclosed that there are over 2000 outlets in the county, with over 1000 unlicensed, and vowed to shut them down.