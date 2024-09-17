Nairobi County Establishes Starlink Backup for Uninterrupted Customer Service

The Nairobi City County Government has taken a significant step forward in enhancing service delivery by implementing a backup internet link, ensuring seamless functionality in its Customer Service Centre.

This critical infrastructure upgrade supports the Centre in providing enhanced operational efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery, a vision championed by the County’s ICT Infrastructure sub-sector.

The Customer Service Centre now benefits from internet speeds ranging between 120 and 200 Mbps. This new redundancy ensures that essential customer services remain operational even during primary network outages, fostering a smooth and uninterrupted experience for all county residents relying on digital services.

“We are excited to announce the integration of Starlink satellite technology into our Customer Service Centre, aimed at enhancing and improving service delivery to the residents of Nairobi. This upgrade will provide seamless, high-speed connectivity, allowing for faster and more reliable access to the Nairobi Pay system,” said Chief Officer, ICT Infrastructure, Tiras Njoroge.

County Director, ICT Infrastructure, Truphena Ogonda, expressed her enthusiasm for the new infrastructure. “This redundancy allows us to handle higher data loads, ensuring we can deliver on ambitious plans for expanding e-government services and strengthening our shift toward fully digital service provision,” Ogonda remarked.

Denis Mwai, the Operations Manager from Reisenseo Limited, highlighted the importance of the Starlink backup for future scalability. “The backup network is vital in ensuring the continuous digitization of records and providing a solid foundation for expanding ICT services,” Mwai explained.

This technological enhancement directly supports H.E. Governor Sakaja’s manifesto, which prioritizes the use of technology to streamline operations. With the new system in place, residents of Nairobi can expect more dependable access to county services, pushing the city closer to its goal of becoming a hub for digital innovation.