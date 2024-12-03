Nairobi County Unveils New Housing Plan For Staff

Nairobi County has announced plans to develop a County Staff Housing Scheme on its land parcels in Mavoko, the Northern Bypass, and Off Northern Bypass.

The project will include residential units, retail spaces, and recreational facilities.

County officials noted that these land parcels, which were acquired with significant public funds, are underutilized and face risks of encroachment and misuse.

To address this, the county cabinet has approved their partial conversion for mixed-use development.

“The cabinet endorsed the development of these lands to include affordable housing for county staff, retail and commercial spaces, and social amenities such as sports facilities and public utilities,” the county government stated.

The housing scheme aims to promote homeownership among county employees, enhancing their motivation, welfare, and productivity. Officials believe that providing secure and affordable housing will also help in retaining staff and improving performance.

“Promoting home ownership among county employees enhances motivation and welfare while boosting productivity,” the statement added.

Refugee Integration Strategy

In a separate initiative, Nairobi County launched the Nairobi County Refugee Integration and Community Building Strategy (NCRIS), aimed at integrating over 105,992 refugees into the city’s social and economic fabric.

“NCRIS seeks to create a city where both refugees and host communities benefit from mutual understanding and economic cooperation,” the county government said.

The strategy aligns with global frameworks such as the Global Compact on Refugees, reaffirming Nairobi’s role as a leader in humanitarian response and integration efforts.

NCRIS focuses on fostering economic assimilation by providing refugees with access to job opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures. The plan taps into refugees’ potential to enhance the city’s economic diversity and resilience.

Additionally, the strategy promotes social cohesion by fostering initiatives aimed at building an inclusive community where all residents, regardless of their background, can thrive.