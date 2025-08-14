Nairobi Sets Up Free Fan Zone For CHAN 2024

Football fans who can’t make it to Kasarani Stadium for the CHAN 2024 matches now have another option. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled a public viewing arena at the National Archives in the city centre, giving supporters a chance to watch Harambee Stars in action for free.

The fan zone, launched in partnership with PARROT, can hold up to 500 people and will remain open throughout the tournament, which kicks off this Sunday with Harambee Stars facing Zambia.

“Harambee Stars have done us proud. Not everyone can fit in Kasarani, so we’re bringing the action to the city,” Governor Sakaja said.

The venue will have security, ushers to guide fans, cabro paving, decorative lighting, and screens for evening matches.

Sakaja added that more fan zones are being set up in collaboration with the National Government, including in Uhuru Park, Jacaranda Grounds, and Dandora, to give more Kenyans the chance to support the national team.

No tickets will be required — fans only need to show up, bring their voices, and cheer on the Stars.

CAF recently issued new measures to FKF following security lapses at Kasarani.

CAF said only 27,000 spectators are allowed on the pitch.

Kenya was also fined Sh6.5 million over security breaches that saw fans without tickets accessing the pitch and police lobbing teargas at spectators.

Kenya will take on Zambia on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium at 3 pm.