Nate Berkus, an American interior designer, television personality, producer, and author, boasts a net worth of $18 million. Known for his impeccable design skills and charismatic television presence, Nate has made a significant impact in the world of interior design and beyond. He is the founder of Nate Berkus Associates, a Chicago-based interior design firm, and has gained widespread recognition through his appearances on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Additionally, Nate has hosted his own syndicated talk show, “The Nate Berkus Show,” and currently co-hosts TLC’s “Nate & Jeremiah by Design” with his husband, Jeremiah Brent.

Nate Berkus Net Worth $18 Million Date of Birth September 17, 1971 Place of Birth Orange County, California Nationality American Profession Interior Designer, Television Personality, Producer, and Author

Early Life

Born Nathan Jay Berkus on September 17, 1971, in Orange County, California, Nate grew up in a creative environment. His mother, Nancy Golden, is a well-known designer who contributed to founding the Minnesota chapter of the Independent Designers Association and appeared on HGTV shows like “Decorating Cents” and “Room for Change.” Nate’s father, Michael A. Berkus, co-founded the National Sports Collectors Convention. After his parents divorced in 1973, Nate was raised in Hopkins, Minnesota, in a Jewish household. He attended Cushing Academy, a boarding school in Massachusetts, and later interned with Leslie Hindman in Chicago and Dominique Aurientis in Paris. Nate earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in Sociology and French from Lake Forest College in 1994. The following year, he founded Nate Berkus Associates in Chicago.

Nate Berkus Career

Nate’s career took off in 2005 when he launched a line of home merchandise sold at Linens ‘n Things. His television career began to flourish in 2008 when he hosted the reality TV series “Oprah’s Big Give.” In 2010, he began hosting “The Nate Berkus Show,” which aired for two seasons and earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program in 2011.

Nate’s influence in design extended beyond television. In 2012, his book “The Things That Matter” became a “New York Times” Best Seller, and the “Washington Post” named it one of the best interior design books of the year. That same year, he launched a collection of bed and bath products at Target, followed by the introduction of the Nate Berkus Fabric Collection at Calico Corners in 2013.

In 2014, Nate hosted NBC’s “American Dream Builders,” a show that pitted top designers, builders, architects, and landscapers against each other in extreme home renovation challenges. Since 2017, he has co-hosted the reality show “Nate & Jeremiah by Design” with his husband, Jeremiah Brent. The couple has become beloved figures in the design world, helping homeowners transform their spaces while sharing their own lives with viewers.

Nate’s work in television extends to production as well. He served as an executive producer on the Oscar-winning film “The Help” (2011) and the television series “American Dream Builders” (2014). He has also made guest appearances on shows like “Days of Our Lives” and “The Mindy Project.”

Personal Life

In December 2004, Nate and his partner, photographer Fernando Bengoechea, were caught in the Indian Ocean tsunami while vacationing in Sri Lanka. Tragically, Bengoechea was presumed dead after the couple was swept out to sea. Nate has spoken about how the experience profoundly changed him, shaping his outlook on life and his approach to personal growth.

In April 2013, Nate became engaged to Jeremiah Brent, a fellow interior designer. The couple married on May 4, 2014, at the New York Public Library. They have two children, daughter Poppy, born on March 23, 2015, and son Oskar, born on March 26, 2018, both via surrogates. Nate, Jeremiah, and their daughter Poppy graced the cover of “Architectural Digest” in September 2015, with their Manhattan apartment featured in the magazine.

Nate Berkus Awards

Throughout his career, Nate has received numerous accolades. In 2000, he was named Design Director of “Chicago Social Magazine,” and in 2002, he won the “Vox/Out” Design and Style Award. He was also featured in “House Beautiful” magazine’s “Next Wave Design Talent” and was named one of “Craine Business Magazine’s” “40 Under 40 To Watch” in 2003. Nate received Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lifestyle/Culinary Host in 2011 and 2012 for his work on “The Nate Berkus Show.”

Real Estate

Nate’s design expertise extends to his own living spaces. In 2011, he listed his 3,980-square-foot Chicago condo for $2.65 million. The home, which he personally designed, features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an 18th-century limestone fireplace mantel, vintage steel kitchen cabinetry, and a cozy library with a fireplace. The master suite includes a custom walk-in closet and a 1930s-style bathroom.

Nate Berkus Net Worth

