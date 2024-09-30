NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Dies Aged 58

Dikembe Mutombo, the NBA Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 58 after a battle with brain cancer.

The eight-time NBA All-Star retired in 2009 after an impressive 18-year career in the league, playing for teams like the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets.

Mutombo began treatment for a brain tumor in October 2022. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver paid tribute, saying: “Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in NBA history. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”

Standing at 7 feet 2 inches tall, Mutombo was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was discovered while studying at Georgetown University and was selected by the Nuggets with the fourth overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft.

His warm personality and famous finger-wagging celebration made him a favorite among fans.

He reached the NBA Finals twice—first with the 76ers in 2001 and then with the Nets two years later.

Known for his exceptional defense, he led the league in blocked shots for five consecutive seasons and holds the record for the most blocks per game for three straight seasons.

After retiring, both the Hawks and Nuggets retired his number 55 jersey, and in 2015, he was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.

Mutombo was also a global ambassador for the NBA and was involved in humanitarian work in his home country. Silver noted, “He loved what basketball could do to positively impact communities, especially in the DRC and across Africa.”

The Houston Rockets, where Mutombo spent the last five years of his playing career, expressed their condolences, stating, “Today we mourn the loss of a true ambassador of our game.”

They added that his personality and passion for helping others endeared him to fans worldwide.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta remarked, “Dikembe was beloved by the entire NBA community, and his tireless humanitarian efforts left a lasting mark on our league.”

Daryl Morey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ basketball operations president, also shared his memories, saying, “There aren’t many guys like him. Just a great human being. His contributions on and off the court were remarkable. Rest in peace, Dikembe.”