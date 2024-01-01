New Expressway Charges: Motorists To Pay Up To Ksh2,500 To Use Express Way In New Changes

The government has announced a revision in toll charges for the Nairobi Expressway, with significant adjustments affecting various vehicle categories.

The new rates, outlined in a gazette notice dated December 19, 2023, were approved by Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen.

Saloon cars, categorized as class 3 (light vehicles with two axles), will now be required to pay a maximum toll of Ksh500, up from the previous Ksh310. The adjustment is part of the government’s effort to explore additional revenue streams.

For heavy vehicles, the toll charges have seen an increase, with fees rising to a maximum of Ksh25,000 from the previous Ksh1,550.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4B (3) of the Public Roads Toll Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport approves the toll rates for the Nairobi Express Way as set out…” the notice read.

The revised toll charges apply to different sections of the Nairobi Expressway, with the following rates for specific routes:

New Expressway Charges

Mlolongo to Westlands: Ksh500

Syokimau to Westlands: Ksh500

SGR to Westlands: Ksh410

JKIA to Westlands: Ksh410

Eastern Bypass to Westlands: Ksh410

Southern Bypass to Westlands: Ksh330

Capital Center to Westlands: Ksh250

Haile Selassie to Westlands: Ksh250

It’s important to note that two-wheeled and three-wheeled motor vehicles are prohibited from using the expressway.

The Nairobi Expressway, launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in mid-October 2019, spans 27 kilometers, featuring a four-lane dual carriageway along the median strips of Mombasa Road (starting at Mlolongo), Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki Way (terminating at James Gichuru Road). The project, costing Sh97 billion, reflects an investment of Sh3.6 billion per kilometer.