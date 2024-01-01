fbpx
    New Expressway Charges: Motorists To Pay Up To Ksh2,500 To Use Express Way In New Changes

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Expressway To Close Temporarily For Scheduled Maintenance: New expressway charges

    The government has announced a revision in toll charges for the Nairobi Expressway, with significant adjustments affecting various vehicle categories.

    The new rates, outlined in a gazette notice dated December 19, 2023, were approved by Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen.

    Saloon cars, categorized as class 3 (light vehicles with two axles), will now be required to pay a maximum toll of Ksh500, up from the previous Ksh310. The adjustment is part of the government’s effort to explore additional revenue streams.

    For heavy vehicles, the toll charges have seen an increase, with fees rising to a maximum of Ksh25,000 from the previous Ksh1,550.

    “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4B (3) of the Public Roads Toll Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport approves the toll rates for the Nairobi Express Way as set out…” the notice read.

    The revised toll charges apply to different sections of the Nairobi Expressway, with the following rates for specific routes:

    New Expressway Charges

    • Mlolongo to Westlands: Ksh500
    • Syokimau to Westlands: Ksh500
    • SGR to Westlands: Ksh410
    • JKIA to Westlands: Ksh410
    • Eastern Bypass to Westlands: Ksh410
    • Southern Bypass to Westlands: Ksh330
    • Capital Center to Westlands: Ksh250
    • Haile Selassie to Westlands: Ksh250

    It’s important to note that two-wheeled and three-wheeled motor vehicles are prohibited from using the expressway.

    The Nairobi Expressway, launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in mid-October 2019, spans 27 kilometers, featuring a four-lane dual carriageway along the median strips of Mombasa Road (starting at Mlolongo), Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki Way (terminating at James Gichuru Road). The project, costing Sh97 billion, reflects an investment of Sh3.6 billion per kilometer.

     

     

    Kenya’s Inflation Drops Slightly to 6.6% Year on Year in December

