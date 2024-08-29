Close Menu
    Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier Retires From International Football At 33

    Andrew Walyaula
    Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 33.

    Trippier has been a vital part of the England national team since making his debut in 2017 under coach Gareth Southgate.

    Over the past seven years, he earned 54 caps and played in four major tournaments, including helping England reach the final of Euro 2024.

    Trippier shared his retirement news in an Instagram post, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country.

    “I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country, let alone achieve 54 caps,” he wrote. “It’s been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at four major tournaments.”

    He thanked Southgate, the staff, and his teammates, recalling special moments like reaching two Euro finals and a World Cup semi-final. He also praised England fans for their unwavering support.

    Trippier’s retirement comes just before England’s interim manager, Lee Carsley, is set to announce the squad for upcoming Nations League matches against Ireland and Finland.

    Carsley will now need to find a new option to fill Trippier’s spot at full-back.

     

