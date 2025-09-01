Nick Ireland Age: How Old Is the YouTube Star?

Nick Ireland, whose real name is Nicholas Ireland, is a Vietnamese-American YouTuber and social media personality. He is best known as one-half of the popular YouTube duo Ireland Boys Productions, alongside his brother Ricky Ireland.

Nick Ireland Age 22 years (as of 2025) Date of Birth September 7, 2002 Place of Birth United States Zodiac Sign Virgo

Nick Ireland Age

Nick Ireland is 22 years old, born on September 7, 2002, in the United States. Growing up, he developed a passion for creativity, sports, and entertainment. He attended East Lake High School, where he was also active in basketball before fully venturing into content creation.

Rise of Ireland Boys Productions

Nick, together with his brother Ricky, launched their main channel, Ireland Boys Productions, on September 28, 2015. Their very first upload was the “Epic Invisible Rope Prank,” which quickly gained attention. Since then, the channel has become a hub for fun-filled videos, including pranks, 24-hour overnight challenges, food challenges, fort-building adventures, and other engaging content.

Some of their most popular videos include:

“24 Hour Overnight Challenge In World’s Biggest McDonald’s” – with over 16 million views.

– with over 16 million views. “Hide And Seek In World’s Largest Trampoline Park” – with more than 6 million views.

Today, the channel has amassed more than 1.7 million subscribers, making Nick and Ricky some of the most recognized prank and challenge creators on YouTube.

Expansion Into Vlogs and Merchandise

In May 2017, the brothers launched a second channel, simply called Ireland Boys, which focuses on vlogs, behind-the-scenes moments, and lifestyle content. This channel has also grown steadily, gaining over 980,000 subscribers and more than 1 billion total views.

Beyond YouTube, Nick Ireland enjoys a strong presence on social media. His personal Instagram account has attracted more than 130,000 followers, while the brothers’ joint account has over 132,000 followers, where they also promote their exclusive merchandise such as t-shirts, caps, and gift items.

Personal Life

Nick Ireland is a fun-loving, adventurous creator who thrives on making people laugh and spreading joy. He often collaborates with his brother Ricky in most of their content, and their strong sibling bond is a key part of their brand.

While much about his family life remains private, Nick has occasionally featured his mother in their videos. Outside of filming, he enjoys hanging out with his brother and close friends.

Also Read: Belinda Bencic Siblings: All About Brian Bencic