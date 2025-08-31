Belinda Bencic Siblings: All About Brian Bencic

Belinda Bencic, born on March 10, 1997, in Flawil, Switzerland, is a professional tennis player who has risen to prominence on the global stage.

With a career-high ranking of world No. 4, achieved in February 2020, Bencic has established herself as one of Switzerland’s most accomplished athletes.

Her journey in tennis began at the tender age of two, hitting her first balls under the guidance of her father, Ivan Bencic, a former professional hockey player.

By age seven, she was training daily with Melanie Molitor, the mother and coach of tennis legend Martina Hingis, at Molitor’s academy in Wollerau, Switzerland.

Bencic’s early talent was evident as she became the world No. 1 junior in 2013, winning junior Grand Slam titles at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Her professional career took off with a breakthrough at the 2014 US Open, where she reached the quarterfinals as the youngest player since Hingis in 1997.

Known for her aggressive baseline play, powerful groundstrokes, and tactical awareness, Bencic has secured nine WTA singles titles and two doubles titles, with her most notable achievement being the gold medal in singles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, making her the first Swiss woman to accomplish this feat.

After taking maternity leave in 2023 following the birth of her daughter Bella, Bencic made a remarkable return in 2024, reaching the Wimbledon semifinals in 2025 and winning her first title as a mother at the Abu Dhabi Open.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Belinda has one sibling, a younger brother named Brian Bencic, born on February 27, 2000.

Like his sister, Brian was drawn to tennis from a young age, sharing the family’s passion for sports.

He trained alongside Belinda at the Molitor Academy in Wollerau, Switzerland, under the guidance of Melanie Molitor.

As a junior, Brian achieved a ranking among the top 200 players in the world, showcasing his potential in the sport.

However, unlike Belinda, who pursued a high-profile professional tennis career, Brian transitioned away from competitive tennis.

From 2016 to 2020, he competed on the ATP Tour as a self-employed player, but he later shifted his focus to other professional endeavors.

Since June 2023, Brian has served as the managing owner of Twentyone Management AG and has been working as an insurance and pension advisor at Generali since September 2021.

Before that, he briefly worked as a professional tennis coach from March 2020 to June 2021, providing training on a global scale.

Also Read: Jaime Pressly Siblings: Getting to Know Jessica and James Liston Pressly Jr.

Career

Bencic has won nine singles titles and two doubles titles on the WTA Tour.

A former junior world No. 1, she claimed junior Grand Slam titles at the French Open and Wimbledon in 2013.

Bencic broke through on the professional circuit as the youngest US Open quarterfinalist since 1997 in 2014.

She won her first WTA titles in 2015, including the Canadian Open where she defeated top-ranked players such as Serena Williams and Simona Halep.

Bencic reached a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 4 in February 2020.

After struggling with injuries from 2016 to 2018, she made a strong comeback in 2019 by winning the Dubai Championships and reaching the US Open semifinals, ending that year in the top 10 and earning the WTA Comeback Player of the Year award.

Her career highlight includes winning the gold medal in singles and a silver medal in doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, played in 2021.

She also played a key role in Switzerland’s first Billie Jean King Cup victory in 2022.

After taking maternity leave in September 2023, Bencic made a successful return to the tour in 2024, winning titles like the Abu Dhabi Open and reaching strong Grand Slam rounds such as the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Accolades

Bencic’s most celebrated accomplishment is winning the gold medal in singles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, defeating Markéta Vondroušová in the final, a historic moment that cemented her status as a national hero in Switzerland.

She also secured a silver medal in doubles at the same Olympics alongside Viktorija Golubic, showcasing her versatility.

Bencic has claimed nine WTA singles titles, including prestigious tournaments like the 2015 Eastbourne International, where she became the youngest player to win a WTA Premier-level title since 2004, and the 2015 Canadian Open, where she defeated top players like Serena Williams.

Her 2019 season was a standout, with a Premier-5 title at the Dubai Championships, a US Open semifinal appearance, and a WTA Finals semifinal, earning her the WTA Comeback Player of the Year award after overcoming injuries that saw her ranking drop below 300 in 2017.

As a junior, she won two Grand Slam titles in 2013 at the French Open and Wimbledon, becoming the first Swiss girl since Martina Hingis in 1994 to achieve this feat.

Bencic also contributed to Switzerland’s success in team competitions, helping the team reach the Billie Jean King Cup final in 2021 and winning the Hopman Cup in 2018 and 2019 alongside Roger Federer.

Her return to form in 2025, reaching the Wimbledon semifinals and winning in Abu Dhabi after maternity leave, underscores her enduring talent and determination.