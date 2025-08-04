Niger And Guinea Set For High-Stakes Clash In CHAN 2024 Opener

Niger’s head coach Harouna Doula says his team is focused on starting strong and making history as they prepare to take on Guinea in their opening Group C match at the CHAN PAMOJA 2024 tournament.

The match, set for Monday at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, will see the two West African neighbours meet again in what is expected to be a tight and tactical game.

“We’re taking this match very seriously because starting well is key,” Doula said. “Our goal is to go far and make history.”

His Guinea counterpart, Coach Kanfory “Lappé” Bangoura, echoed the same ambition:

“We came ready and determined. We want to start strong and win this game.”

Since 2012, Niger and Guinea have faced each other three times in official matches. Each side has one win, and they drew once — their last meeting at CHAN 2016 ended 2-2.

This time, both teams enter the tournament with a point to prove. Niger wants to build on their fourth-place finish in the 2022 edition, while Guinea is hoping to return to the semi-finals after a strong performance in 2020.

Monday’s clash is expected to be a battle between Guinea’s possession-based play and Niger’s quick counterattacks.

Guinea will rely on their Horoya AC duo — playmaker Morlaye Sylla and striker Yakhouba Gnagna Barry — to control the midfield and create chances. Niger, on the other hand, will count on experienced forward Amadou Wonkoye and midfielder Moussa Issa Djibrilla to break quickly and strike when the opportunity comes.

“Our team is young, motivated, and ready to write its own story,” said Niger captain Mohamed Abdourahmane. “We trained hard and worked on both our strengths and weaknesses.”

This is Niger’s fifth time in the CHAN finals. They are playing back-to-back editions for the first time, and their best result came in 2022 when they reached the semi-finals. However, they have lost their last two CHAN matches and will be looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Guinea, meanwhile, has a strong recent record, unbeaten in their last seven CHAN matches in regular time. They finished third in 2020 and reached the semis in 2016.

“Training has gone well. We’re ready and want to make history,” said Guinea defender Ousmane Dramé.

Both teams are defensively solid, so goals may come from set pieces or individual moments. Niger showed strength on dead balls in qualifying, while Guinea showed attacking flair, beating Guinea-Bissau 6-2 on aggregate in their qualifiers.

Historically, Guinea has fared better in opening matches, while Niger’s only opening win came in 2011 against Zimbabwe.

While stars like Barry and Sylla for Guinea or Wonkoye and Djibrilla for Niger will be key, the game could also introduce new names to African football. Coach Doula is known for his tactical adaptability and will look to use it to surprise Guinea.

“This is a new generation, and both teams have evolved,” Doula added. “It’s going to be a great match.”

Group C is one of the most competitive in CHAN 2024, featuring Uganda, Algeria, and South Africa. A win in the opening match would give either Niger or Guinea a big step toward the quarter-finals.

The CHAN PAMOJA 2024 tournament is being hosted jointly by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. Monday’s game at the Mandela National Stadium is one of the key early fixtures.

“We’re proud to represent Niger,” said captain Abdourahmane. “We feel the support of our people and are ready to win.”