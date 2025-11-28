Nine arraigned in Sh110m drug haul in Mombasa

Nine suspects were arraigned over trafficking narcotics drugs valued at more than Sh110 million in Mombasa.

Six suspects namely Nolden Ogolla Misiemba, Andrew Caida Namenge, Lawrence Onyango Jefferson, Kamau Samuel, Juma Okoth and John Lutomia Wambuti were charged before Senior Resident Magistrate Hon. Gatambia Ndung’uwith trafficking 2,594.5 kilograms of cannabis worth Sh77,835,000.

Prosecution told court the suspects were intercepted along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on November 23, 2025, while transporting the drugs using a Volcan truck,, and trailer.

The suspects denied the charges and Prosecution strongly opposed their release on bond, arguing the accused had no fixed abode and were arrested while travelling from Malaba to Mombasa, making them clear flight risks.

They further submitted that investigators were pursuing additional accomplices and that any premature release could jeopardize the ongoing probe.

Court agreed with Prosecution, granting time for investigators to file an affidavit opposing bond by December 1, 2025, and directing pre-bail reports be submitted by December 15, 2025.

In a separate case, the prosecution secured the continued detention of Dinah Moraa Obwocha, Innocent Odoyo and Charles Achieng, who are accused of trafficking methamphetamine worth Sh40 million.

The prosecution successfully argued for extended custody to allow completion of forensic analysis, cybercrime examinations on seized phones, tracing of more suspects and recovery of more exhibits.

Investigators reported that more arrests had been made and fresh exhibits recovered in connection with this case, underscoring the scale of the criminal network under investigation.

The firm stance taken by the prosecution reflects the ongoing commitment to dismantling major drug trafficking rings and protecting communities from the harms of narcotics.

Both matters will be mentioned on December 5, 2025.

Officials have enhanced the war on drugs in the country seizing dozens of kilos of the narcotics.

Several suspects have since been arrested and arraigned.