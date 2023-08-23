North Korea Reveals Advanced Warship Capabilities, Amnok-Class Corvette

In a demonstration before Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), an Amnok-class corvette of the North Korean Navy was showcased, marking a significant display of the nation’s naval capabilities.

The event, reported by Pyongyang’s state media on Monday, highlighted the Guards 2nd Surface Ship Flotilla of the East Sea Fleet of the Navy of the Korean People’s Army (KPA), which holds the distinguished title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment.

The featured corvette, Patrol Ship (corvette) No. 661 of the Amnok-class, was unveiled during the demonstration. The Supreme Leader observed as the ship’s crew conducted a drill involving the launch of “strategic” cruise missiles.

This display coincided with the commencement of joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S., known as the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, which began on August 21 and is scheduled to run until August 31.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the corvette accurately struck its target, showcasing the vessel’s effectiveness. This class of warship stands as North Korea’s most modern main surface combatant seen to date, as evident from images published by KCNA.

Despite the majority of the onboard equipment appearing outdated and with few exceptions, this marks a significant advancement for North Korea.

The ship’s construction was first observed in 2011, with its status as a new naval vessel confirmed in 2016. The vessel’s armament includes an array of weaponry and sensors, although many of them are considered outdated in comparison to international standards.

Notably, the ship is equipped with an array of missile launchers, including cruise missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

This adds a new dimension to North Korea’s naval capabilities, raising concerns among neighboring countries such as South Korea and Japan.

