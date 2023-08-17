South Korean Space Company Partners With Equatorial Launch Australia For Orbital Rocket Launches

A South Korean space enterprise is on the brink of launching orbital rockets from the remote expanse of the Northern Territory (NT) in Australia, with the inaugural liftoff anticipated by early 2025.

Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA), renowned for hosting NASA’s rocket launches in 2022, disclosed a pivotal “multi-year, multi-launch contract” with the Korean firm INNOSPACE.

Having already facilitated three rocket launches for the US space giant NASA last year, ELA is now collaborating with INNOSPACE to initiate orbital rocket missions from the Arnhem Space Centre (ASC), nestled near the NT’s Nhulunbuy town along the Gulf of Carpentaria.

The partnership’s framework entails multiple launches of INNOSPACE’s rocket variants, each bearing payloads ranging from 50kg to 500kg, into low Earth orbit from the ASC.

This endeavor is anticipated to unfold across a five-year span, culminating in December 2028, according to a company statement issued by ELA.

Michael Jones, ELA’s executive chairman, heralded this contract with INNOSPACE as a significant milestone for the company, citing last year’s triumphant NASA launches that spotlighted both ELA’s expertise and the Arnhem Space Centre’s capabilities on the global stage. “We’re excited to embark on that journey again – this time with INNOSPACE,” Jones commented.

Also Read: Mozilla Festival Debuts In Kenya, Mobilizing Communities Around Trustworthy AI

INNOSPACE, which touts its prowess in developing small satellite launch vehicles and hybrid rocket technology, plans to offer launch services to expedite small satellite deployment into space with stability.

In regard to regulatory requirements, ELA disclosed plans to facilitate INNOSPACE’s attainment of its first Australian Commonwealth launch permit, a procedure that is slated to commence later this year and could extend up to 14 months.

Expanding Horizons for Arnhem Space Centre

ELA has previously contemplated an expansion of its Arnhem Land site, an area held under lease by the Gumatj clan. This expansion is envisioned to foster collaboration among multiple companies seeking to share the facility.

Also Read: Basigo Introduces E9 Kubwa – A 36-Seat Electric Bus Designed For The Kenyan Market

Earlier in the year, ELA cemented a partnership with US entity Phantom Space Corporation to collaborate on missions from the Arnhem Space Centre.

While Phantom’s prior clients include the US Department of Defense, the company refrained from confirming any alignment between their NT mission and military operations.

Similarly, INNOSPACE’s association with defense clients has been suggested, with milestones on its website hinting at past collaborations with the Brazilian Air Force’s Department of Aerospace Science.

The political arena has voiced its perspective on the matter, as Arnhem Land politician Yiŋiya Guyula expressed reservations about the prospect of military utilization of the Arnhem Space Centre.

As the timeline unfolds for INNOSPACE’s projected 2025 launches, it remains unclear whether ELA will be required to initiate further consultations with the Aboriginal clan groups inhabiting the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...