NTSA Issues Road Safety Tips As Heavy Rains Disrupt Traffic In Nairobi

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued crucial safety tips for motorists navigating wet roads following heavy rains that have hit several parts of the country since Sunday night.

In a social media advisory on Monday morning, NTSA urged drivers to be keen on roads to reduce the risk of accidents, as reports indicated that several roads in Nairobi were experiencing flooding and heavy traffic congestion.

The agency emphasized the importance of staying alert, noting that visibility is significantly reduced during heavy rainfall, and some roads may be flooded, making them more dangerous for motorists.

NTSA also reminded drivers to always buckle up, avoid traveling in heavy rain when possible, and never attempt to cross running water, as the depth can be deceptive and pose a drowning risk.

“What looks like a shallow puddle could be deeper and dangerous than it seems,” NTSA wrote on X.

It is important for motorists to slow down on wet roads, as slippery conditions increase the likelihood of accidents.

Drivers should use their wiper blades and turn on their headlights to enhance visibility.

They are also warned against using cruise control in wet conditions, as road surfaces can become unpredictable.

Other key tips included applying brakes earlier and with less force to maintain control of the vehicle and ensuring that all standard road safety regulations are followed with extra caution due to the weather conditions.

The advisory comes amid reports of heavy traffic congestion on major roads leading to Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), with the rains causing significant disruptions.