NTSA Issues Safety Guidelines For PSV Operators Ahead Of School Reopening

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has released safety and compliance guidelines for Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators ahead of the reopening of schools next week.

In an advisory issued on Friday, January 3, NTSA emphasized the need for PSV operators to ensure that their vehicles meet all regulatory requirements before ferrying students.

Operators were reminded to carry valid documentation, including inspection certificates and insurance covers.

Additionally, the advisory stressed the importance of having updated driving licenses and PSV operator permits. Vehicles must also ensure their speed limiters are operational and transmitting data to NTSA’s Intelligent Road Safety Management System.

“Ensure that the vehicle is serviced and parts such as brakes, tyres, lights, and side mirrors are in good working condition,” the notice read in part.

NTSA also addressed the conduct of students during transit, calling on operators to avoid overloading and to ensure every student uses a seatbelt.

The authority warned against allowing students to hang any part of their body outside the vehicle.

In cases where students are found intoxicated, PSV operators were urged to report such incidents to the relevant authorities promptly.