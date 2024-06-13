Activist Nuru Okanga Detained for Five Days Over Claims of Publishing False Information 

The Milimani Law Court Thursday granted the Prosecution five days to detain activist Nuru Maloba Okanga.

He will be detained at the Muthaiga police station to allow the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to complete investigations into allegations of Publication of false information, contrary to Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No.5 of 2018.

The vocal activist is also under investigation for Cyber Harassment contrary to Section 27 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, among other offenses.

The suspect was arrested on June, 11, 2024, at his home in Kayole estate, a Nairobi suburb, and taken to the DCI headquarters for interrogations before his arraignment.

The investigating officer informed the court that initial investigations had revealed suspicious accounts allegedly managed by the suspect, which posted malicious and false information about the Republic of Kenya and its leadership, advocating for public disturbance.

Prosecution Counsel Virginia Kariuki told court that police are investigating continued dissemination of detrimental comments posted online by a number of social media platforms including TikTok and YouTube, alongside some websites linked to the suspect, which are considered a threat and may contribute to disturbances affecting peace, order, and public safety.

Police has identified the suspect as a serial offender in relation to this investigation.

The case will be mentioned on June, 18, 2024.