Drama as Nyamira’s Nyakeore Secondary students protest over principal’s transfer

There was drama as students of Nyakeore Secondary School in Nyamira County on Friday evening marched to the county headquarters to protest the transfer of their principal.

They said they did not want their principal Ken Kerage be moved and termed the same political.

They were joined by some local parents who accused local Member of Parliament Steve Mogaka of being behind the transfer for his own selfish reasons.

The learners, who walked out of the school compound in defiance, carried placards and chanted slogans demanding that the Education Ministry rescind the decision to move their head teacher.

Witnesses said the protest began shortly after news of the transfer spread across the school, sparking anger among learners who praised Kerage for what they described as “transformative leadership.”

Police were deployed to the school to prevent any form of destruction.

County officials were forced to intervene as the students camped outside the administration block, demanding an audience.

Police officers were deployed to restore calm as education officials sought to engage the learners and avert further escalation.

The locals have been accusing the MP of trying to micromanage the school affairs for his own gain. The MP denies any wrongdoing.

Local administrators urged for calm to allow a solution to the issue.

“This is the third term when students are supposed to sit for exams. We urge calm to solve it and prepare for the coming examination,” said a local administrator.

The Nyakeore protest adds to a growing wave of unrest in secondary schools across the country.

In Machakos county, learning at Masii Boys High School in Mwala was disrupted earlier this week after a section of students allegedly attempted to set a dormitory ablaze on at least three occasions.

The school administration responded by sending home learners from Forms Two, Three and Four as investigations continued.

Mwala Deputy County Commissioner David Tegutwa confirmed the disruption, saying the boys had demanded to be released for an unscheduled “half term.”

He questioned the motive behind the unrest, noting it occurred barely three weeks into the term.

In Makueni county, a dormitory was destroyed at Mbooni Boys High School on Friday, further fueling concerns over indiscipline in schools.

Education officials have pledged to conduct investigations and provide direction in each case as calls mount for dialogue between students, parents, and administrators to curb the rising trend of school unrest.

The Ministry of Education has yet to issue a statement on the Nyakeore incident.

Officials were sent to the school Saturday to address the matter.