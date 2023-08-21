Officials Find Pistol, 34 Bullets at Tenant’s Unattended Spares Shop in Westlands

A landlord who was evicting a tenant from a shop in Westlands, Nairobi recovered a Ceska pistol with 34 bullets.

The group said they were issuing a re-entry notice to Macibu Auto Spares when they stumbled on the weapon.

As they were checking and removing properties they found a stripped Ceska pistol, magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm, 19 rounds of 9mm unloaded two magazine plates, unlock rod and storage case.

Police said they had established the shop at Waumini House had not been operational for some time due to non-payment of rent.

The team handling the matter says they are establishing if the weapon was legally owned and why the owner left it there for long.

Such cases where legally owned weapons are left unattended have been on the rise amid calls for caution from the owners.

There are more than 10,000 licensed gun holders in the country.

