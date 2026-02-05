Olivia Colman net worth is estimated at $12 million, earned through a highly successful career in film, television, and producing. The award-winning English actress is best known for her roles in The Favourite, The Crown, The Father, and Broadchurch.

How Much Is Olivia Colman Worth?

As of recent estimates, Olivia Colman’s net worth stands at around $12 million. Her income comes from acting salaries, producer credits, voice work, and long-running television roles. Major international projects and award-winning performances have significantly boosted her earnings over the years.

Career That Built Olivia Colman’s Net Worth

Olivia Colman has more than 100 acting credits across film and television. She began her career in British comedy before transitioning into dramatic roles that earned global recognition.

Some of her most notable projects include:

Peep Show (2003–2015)

Broadchurch (2013–2017)

The Night Manager (2016)

Fleabag (2016–2019)

The Crown (2019–2020)

Her film career includes major titles such as:

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Tyrannosaur (2011)

The Favourite (2018)

The Father (2020)

The Lost Daughter (2021)

These performances played a major role in growing Olivia Colman’s net worth.

Awards

Awards have greatly increased Olivia Colman’s value in the entertainment industry. She won an Academy Award for The Favourite and received additional Oscar nominations for The Father and The Lost Daughter.

She has also won:

Golden Globe Awards

BAFTA Awards

A Primetime Emmy Award for The Crown

In 2019, she was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her services to drama.

Producing

Beyond acting, Olivia Colman has earned income as a producer. She executive produced The Lost Daughter and the miniseries Landscapers, expanding her earnings beyond on-screen roles.

She has also done narration, voice acting, and high-profile television work, all of which contribute to Olivia Colman’s net worth.

Olivia Colman’s Real Estate Investments

In 2022, Olivia Colman and her husband purchased a Grade II-listed barn in Norfolk for £1.3 million. The couple previously sold a five-bedroom home in Peckham for £2.4 million, further adding to their overall wealth.

Personal Life

Olivia Colman is married to writer Ed Sinclair, and they have three children together. Despite her global success, she is known for keeping a relatively private and grounded personal life.

