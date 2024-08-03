Olympics: Ugly Scenes as France Edge Out Argentina in Quarter-final

France set up an Olympic men’s football semi-final with Egypt after beating Argentina 1-0 in a hostile quarter-final marred by ugly scenes at the final whistle.

Players and coaches from both sides clashed on the pitch at the end as the hosts booked their last-four spot.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta got France’s winner when he headed home Michael Olise’s fifth-minute corner at the near post.

Argentina’s best chance came just before half-time with Giuliano Simeone heading over from close range.

France had a late goal ruled out as the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled Maghnes Akliouche had fouled an opponent before Olise found the net with a deflected effort.

There has been recent animosity between the teams, with Argentina players filmed singing a derogatory song about France’s black players in the aftermath of winning the Copa America on 14 July.

French fans booed the Argentinian national anthem before the match at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, and the fracas at the final whistle highlighted the rivalry and tension.

France, who last won Olympic gold in men’s football in 1984, will face Egypt in Monday’s semi-final (20:00 BST) after the Pharaohs beat Paraguay 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Argentina, who beat France on penalties at the 2022 World Cup, were hoping to become the first nation to be both the reigning world and Olympic champions since Italy in 1936.

The result rounded off a brilliant day for French sport with the 2024 hosts winning gold medals in judo, swimming and cycling BMX earlier on Friday.

Fermin Lopez scored twice as Spain defeated Japan 3-0 in Lyon to move into the semi-finals.

The Barcelona midfielder, who was part of Spain’s victorious Euro 2024 squad, opened the scoring early on with a left-foot drive into the right corner and added his second, with a dipping right-foot shot from 20 yards, after the break.

Mao Hosoya, who hit the post for Japan, thought he had equalised late in the first period but his effort was ruled out for offside after a lengthy video assistant referee review.

Abel Ruiz’s late tap-in sealed victory for the European side, who will now play Morocco in Marseille on Monday (17:00 BST).

Morocco dominated from start to finish at Parc des Princes as they thrashed the United States 4-0 to reach the competition’s last four for the first time.

Soufiane Rahimi set them on their way, knocking in his fifth goal of the tournament from the penalty spot just before the half-hour mark.

Ilias Akhomach doubled their lead with a close-range finish and captain Achraf Hakimi extended their advantage with a left-foot effort after a fine run.

Substitute Mehdi Maouhoub rounded off the scoring with another penalty in stoppage time following a VAR review for a handball.

“I felt like I was playing at home in this stadium where I play for my club, but also because our fans were very loud and were here in big numbers,” said Hakimi, who plays in France for Paris St-Germain.

“Fans have been following us all tournament, I hope they can follow us all the way to the final. We want to make them proud.”

