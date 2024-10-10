One Dead, Over 10 Trapped in Colorado Gold Mine Incident

One person has died, and over 10 individuals are trapped underground following an equipment malfunction at a Colorado gold mine on Pikes Peak, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and Denver7.

The incident occurred at the Mollie Kathleen Mine, a popular tourist destination near Cripple Creek. Rescue teams are currently working to free more than 10 people who are trapped approximately 1,000 feet underground. So far, 11 people have been safely rescued.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is closely monitoring the situation and has deployed state emergency personnel to assist in the rescue efforts. In a statement, Polis assured that the state is working with Teller County to ensure a swift and safe resolution to the incident.

The Mollie Kathleen Mine, which opened in the 1890s, is now a tourist site offering hourlong tours that take visitors deep into the mine. Production at the mine ceased in 1961, and it has since focused on tours. This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.