Onyonka Fingers Top Kisii Leader for Funding Goons

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka Thursday accused a local politician of bank rolling violent extremism in the region.

He placed the same politician at the centre of Tuesday afternoon chaos and destruction of the building housing Kisii Woman Rep Donya Toto offices.

At least 17 suspects, among them a Ward Representative, have since been arrested and arraigned for malicious damage to property.

The suspects would return to court on December 4 for a mention and were were released on Sh10,000 cash bail each.

And shortly after the ruling, at least three Ward Reps from Bobasi reported being assaulted by goons as they checked out the family of governorship hopeful Dr Enock Ondari.

Ondari had lost his mother and they had gone to condole with him.

MCAs Michael Motume, Naftal Onkoba and Thomas Obare said they were attacked for not standing with Governor Simba Arati.

They accused Assembly Deputy Speaker Jacob Bagaka of sponsoring the violence against them, a charge he denied.

On Thursday Onyonka told the politicians from the region to stop orchestrating violence to cover their failures.

“Stop embarrassing yourself by branding yourself as a lord of goonism… There is actually nobody who has a monopoly of violence, even President William Ruto is often criticized… Leaders must learn to live with criticism,” Onyonka told journalists in Nairobi.

He accused the politician of deploying goons to raid woman representative Donya Toto’s offices.

“The fact that she is doing well should not stir such bitter rivalry that you cook a non existent scandal and use children from Migori and Western to vandalize property,” Onyonka stated.

Such incidents, stated Onyonka, continue to paint Kisii negatively.

“Let each person concentrate on doing their job and they must be accommodative of criticism if they are not performing,” he said.