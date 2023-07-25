Operation in North Rift to Continue After Four Months, Kindiki Says as Bandit is Killed in Pokot

An operation that was launched in parts of the North Rift to address cases of banditry will continue.

This is four months after the Maliza Uhalifu Operation was launched in six major counties.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki visited parts of Baringo to assess the situation.

The operation was launched in March this year and has so far realized dozens of firearms.

Kindiki said Monday all areas gazetted as disturbed and dangerous on March 12 remain so gazetted and out of bounds to the public.

“Any persons found within those spaces shall be treated as suspects of banditry and will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

Read: We Are Ready for You – Kindiki Dares Opposition to Hold Demos on Wednesday

He added anyone attempting to access the gazetted areas, in the guise of seeking pasture for livestock will not be allowed.

“Security agents in the Maliza Uhalifu Operation will remain on the ground for long term and will do all it takes to prevent criminals from regaining access to the hideouts in Korkoron Hills, Arabal Hills, Tandare Valley and other remote places that used to harbor bandits in the past.”

This came as one suspected bandit was killed in a raid in Chiwasa village in Parkou sub location within Sarmach location, in Pokot.

Bandits crossed the common border at Lokeke Kral Manyatta area with the intent to raid, prompting a heavy exchange of fire between security agents and the raiders.

A search was conducted within the area, whereby one body of a male adult was found with several gunshot wounds.

Read Also: 23 Firearms Recovered in Karen Homes, Says Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

The area has remained under operation, which however has not deterred attacks.

On July 20, defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale traversed the region inspecting the ongoing renovations of schools by Kenya Defence Forces troops deployed under ‘Operation Maliza Uhalifu’.

The CS visited Chesitet Primary School in Baringo County and Kapedo Mixed Secondary School in Turkana County among the many schools earmarked for renovations in the six counties declared disturbed.

He lauded the Multi agency team for their unremitting efforts in reforming the disturbed counties.

Duale noted the efforts in regaining normalcy and ending banditry that has taken root in the North Rift.

Duale reiterated the government’s commitment in building more schools as well as introducing boarding schools and also starting a school feeding program in the next phase of the project.

“Through the National Security Council, we have agreed and approved to support all projects in line with the multi-agency framework by building new schools, opening up roads, digging boreholes and water pans among others. All we need is your cooperation in enrolling more learners, the rest we will do our best to support you,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...