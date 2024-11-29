Over 200 Households Displaced By Floods In Kenya

More than 200 households have been displaced by floods over the past week, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration confirmed on Friday.

The hardest-hit areas include the North Eastern, South Eastern, Coast, Central, and South Rift Valley regions.

The ministry noted that heavy rainfall in the Lake Victoria Basin and North Western regions has led to isolated flooding incidents.

In Kisumu Central Sub-county, evacuation efforts are underway in areas such as Kapuothe, Nanga, Lower Katuoro, Wigwa, and parts of Dunga, where approximately 200 households have been displaced, and about 100 acres of crops destroyed.

Nanga Primary School is hosting 47 displaced households, who are receiving humanitarian aid from the State Department for Special Programmes, the Kenya Red Cross, and other agencies.

In Kisumu East Sub-county, 140 households have been affected in villages including Onjweru, Kanyawade, Kaloo, Kodie, Awuor Ajwang’, Kodeyo, Alara, Kowuore, Kabuong Kanyawade, Kamiendi, and parts of Kachola.

More than 134 households were reported left homeless after floods wreaked havoc in Homa Bay County yesterday.

The floods came following a heavy rainfall that pounded the county on Wednesday night.

Rachuonyo North is the worst affected area in which floods displaced more than 100 households. The households hail from Central Karachuonyo Ward.

In Kogembo Sub-location, three villages Kosano, Kamwaya and Nyawana have been seriously affected.

Kogembo Sub-Location Assistant Chief Hezekiah Owino said at least 20 homes had been marooned by water.

He said the floods killed a number of livestock and destroyed crops.

“Many families also lost their livelihoods because the on which they depend have been destroyed,” Owino said.

Owino said the problem is caused by sedimentation of local rivers.

“Unless the sediments are removed from the rivers to allow free flow of water, families will continue to suffer. We call for joint efforts of leaders to tackle this problem,” he added.

Disaster response teams coordinated by National Government Administration Officers are actively monitoring the situation and providing support to affected residents.

Authorities are urging individuals in flood-prone areas to cooperate with evacuation and safety measures as necessary.