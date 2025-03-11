Over Half Of Public Servants Unaware Of Public Service Values – Report

More than half of public employees—55.5 percent—are unaware of the values and principles that guide public service, according to the latest report by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The Thirteenth Values and Principles Report, to be presented to the president by PSC Chairman Anthony Muchiri, highlights that Kibabii University was the top-performing institution in compliance with public service values and principles.

The evaluation covered 585 institutions across six service sectors: Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices, Ministries and State Departments, State Corporations and Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs), Public Universities, Statutory Commissions and Authorities, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutes.

Of these, 508 institutions responded to the survey, achieving a response rate of 86.8 percent.

“The Commission will recognize and commend all institutions that performed exceptionally well, along with their leadership, during the Public Service Excellence Awards in 2025,” Muchiri stated.

The report categorized values and principles into eight thematic areas, including service delivery improvement, high professional ethics in public service, good governance, transparency and accountability, performance management, equitable allocation of opportunities and resources, public participation in policy-making, efficiency, effectiveness, and economic use of resources for sustainable development, as well as devolution and decentralization of services.

The study found that only 140 institutions, representing 27.6 percent, provided training on values and principles during the 2023/2024 financial year. Another 96 institutions, accounting for 18.9 percent, conducted civic education programs on these principles, reaching 69,417 participants through 449 sessions.

A concerning trend was noted in the establishment of new offices in public institutions. Out of the 74 institutions that had opened new offices in the past three years, 60, which translates to 88 percent, did so without conducting a workload analysis. However, 96.7 percent of organizations reported that their staff establishment was informed by an approved organizational structure.

The report also provided insights into staffing levels, revealing that out of 310,735 approved government posts across 309 institutions, 197,395 positions, which constitute 63.5 percent, were filled, while 113,340 positions, or 36.5 percent, remained vacant.

In terms of employment terms, the majority of public servants, numbering 180,440 or 77.8 percent, were on permanent and pensionable terms, while 38,837, representing 16.8 percent, were on fixed-term contracts. Additionally, 6,533 officers, equivalent to 2.8 percent, were on probation, and 2,106, or 0.9 percent, served on permanent terms without pension.

The workforce analysis further showed that 61.1 percent of public servants were aged between 19 and 46 years, with an average age of 42.8 years across all service sectors.

The report also flagged payroll irregularities, with 62 institutions reporting that 2,076 employees, representing 0.9 percent, were being paid outside the official payroll system. Additionally, 2,066 officers did not receive salaries during the 2023/2024 financial year.

In the education sector, the number of TVET tutors increased from 11,181 in 2021 to 12,346 in 2024. Meanwhile, 180 institutions, or 33.6 percent, reported having 1,015 officers, representing 0.4 percent, on secondment.

To improve compliance with public service values and principles, the PSC recommended that all public institutions conduct workload analyses before approving organizational structures and staffing levels. Institutions with employees serving beyond the mandatory retirement age must enforce retirement policies. Additionally, all public institutions should process employee salaries exclusively through the official payroll system, while the PSC should provide clear guidelines on secondment eligibility in line with existing regulations.