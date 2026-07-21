Owino named Govt Spokesman in changes

Former police spokesman Charles Owino was Tuesday appointed Government Spokesman in the Executive Office of the President.

President William Ruto moved former government spokesman Isaac Mwaura and named him as the Head of the Office of Diversity,Inclusion and Disability Rights, Executive Office of the President.

The president also nominated Dr. Duncan Oburu Ojwang as the chairman of Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Ruto also nominated former Kenya National Union of Teachers boss Wilson Sossion, Antonina Lentoijoni, Flora Mutua nominated as Teachers Service Commission (TSC) commissioners.

Ruto nominated Mary Kilobi Atwoli to the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee together with Wilson Thuita, Sylvia Apaa, Ahmed Bishar, Pascalyne Kimiriri, Ken Riaga and Evelyn Aruasa.

The changes come amid speculations of bigger ones which are pending in the executive office of the president.