Pablo Schreiber Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Actor

Pablo Tell Schreiber is a Canadian-American actor born on April 26, 1978, in a hippie commune in Ymir, British Columbia, Canada, to Lorraine Reaveley, a Canadian psychotherapist, and Tell Schreiber, an American actor.

Named after the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda due to his father’s passion for literature, Pablo spent his early years in British Columbia before moving to Seattle, Washington, at age 12 following his parents’ separation.

He initially pursued basketball at the University of San Francisco but later transferred to Carnegie Mellon University, graduating in 2000 with a degree in theatre.

Schreiber’s acting career spans television, film, and stage, earning him recognition for his intense and versatile performances.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Pablo is part of a family with deep ties to the arts, most notably through his paternal half-brother, Liev Schreiber, a renowned actor born on October 4, 1967, to Tell Schreiber and Heather Milgram, a painter.

Liev, named after Leo Tolstoy, is known for roles in films like Spotlight and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, as well as his Broadway work, which earned him a Tony Award.

The brothers share a father but were raised separately, with Pablo noting they didn’t meet until he was six, and their second meeting occurred when he was 16.

Pablo also has three other siblings, namely Max Schreiber, Charles Schreiber, and Will Schreiber, all from his father’s side.

Career

Schreiber’s career began with his television debut in 2003 as Nick Sobotka in HBO’s critically acclaimed series The Wire, a role that showcased his ability to portray gritty, layered characters.

He gained further prominence as George “Pornstache” Mendez in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black from 2013 to 2017, a performance that highlighted his knack for complex, morally ambiguous roles.

Also Read: Gael García Bernal Siblings: Meet Tamara, Darío and José Emilio García Ríos

His television work extends to playing William Lewis in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2013–2014), Mad Sweeney in Starz’s American Gods (2017–2021), and Master Chief John-117 in the Paramount+ series Halo (2022–2024), based on the popular video game franchise.

To prepare for Halo, Schreiber underwent physical training to embody the supersoldier, earning praise for his commitment.

His film roles include appearances in The Manchurian Candidate (2004), alongside his half-brother Liev, Lords of Dogtown (2005), Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016), where he played a former U.S. Army Ranger.

Schreiber’s stage work is equally notable, with performances in Broadway and off-Broadway productions like Awake and Sing! (2006), Reasons to be Pretty (2007), and Gruesome Playground Injuries (2011).

Accolades

In 2014, Schreiber won the “We Love to Hate You” Award at the Young Hollywood Awards for his role as “Pornstache” in Orange Is the New Black.

The following year, he received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for the same role, a testament to his ability to make a lasting impact in a supporting capacity.

On stage, Schreiber earned a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway debut in the 2006 revival of Clifford Odets’ Awake and Sing!, directed by Bartlett Sher.

He also won a Drama Desk Award for his performance in Neil LaBute’s Reasons to be Pretty off-Broadway, further cementing his reputation as a skilled stage actor.