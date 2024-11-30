Pacôme Dadiet Siblings: All About Maxence Dadiet

Pacôme Djenon Dadiet, born on July 27, 2005, is a French professional basketball player for the New York Knicks in the NBA.

Standing at 6’8″ (203 cm) and weighing 210 lbs (95 kg), he previously played for Paris Basketball and Ratiopharm Ulm.

Dadiet began his career in France before moving to Germany, where he gained valuable experience in the Eurocup.

He was drafted 25th overall by the Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft and made his NBA debut on October 22, 2024.

Siblings

Pacôme has an older brother named Maxence Dadiet, who is also a professional basketball player.

Maxence represents the Ivory Coast national team and has played in the French league.

Pacôme has mentioned that Maxence has significantly influenced his basketball journey, serving as both a role model and a source of advice.

At just 16 years old, Dadiet made his professional debut with Paris Basketball in the LNB Pro A, which is the top-tier basketball league in France.

This early start allowed him to gain significant experience competing against seasoned professionals.

During his time with Paris Basketball, he showcased his versatility as a forward, contributing both offensively and defensively.

His ability to shoot from distance and drive to the basket caught the attention of scouts across Europe.

In 2023, seeking to further his development, Dadiet signed with Ratiopharm Ulm, a team in Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) and Eurocup.

This transition was crucial for his growth as it exposed him to a higher level of competition.

In the 2023-2024 season with Ulm, he averaged 6.9 points per game while also contributing rebounds and assists.

His performance included notable games where he demonstrated his potential as a future star.

Playing in Germany allowed him to refine his skills further, particularly in shooting consistency, defensive strategies, and understanding the game at a more complex level.

After an impressive season in Europe, Dadiet declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

He was selected 25th overall by the New York Knicks, marking a significant milestone in his basketball career.

The Knicks recognized the potential in Dadiet as a versatile forward who could contribute immediately while also having room for growth.

His combination of size, skill set, and basketball IQ made him an attractive prospect for the team.

Pacôme made his NBA debut on October 22, 2024.

The anticipation surrounding his entrance into the league was high due to his promising background and potential.

As a rookie with the Knicks, he is expected to learn from veteran players while gradually increasing his role on the team.