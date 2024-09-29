PAG Bishop goes missing after suspected abduction

Bishop Dr. Patrick Lihanda, a candidate for Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAG) Kenya’s General Superintendent has been reported missing.

Lihanda was reported to have been abducted by unknown individuals on Saturday evening, police and his family said.

“At 6:11 PM on August 28 Bishop Lihanda sent a distress message to his driver, Felix, stating that his life was in danger,” police said.

Felix attempted to contact him, but all of the Bishop’s phones were turned off.

He quickly reported the situation at Gambogi Police Station, where the Deputy OCS took charge of the case.

One of the administrstors at the Church headquarters in Nyangori confirmed reports of the Bishop abduction.

“We wish to inform you that the disappearance of Bishop Dr. Patrick Lihanda has been officially reported to Mbale Police Station under OB number 30/28/9/2024. At the time of his disappearance, he was driving a white Mercedes Benz,”said the administrator who sought anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

He added that police were actively investigating the matter, and asked everyone to refrains from making comments that may cause distress to his family and loved ones, who are enduring a difficult time.

“Bishop Lihanda is a father, husband, and son, and his family needs our support during this challenging period,” he added.

He urged PAG worshippers and people to keep him and his family in prayers with hopes that will return safe.

Police investigating the matter in Vihiga County said that they were working round the clock to ensure Bishop Lihanda is found and pledged to provide updates soon.

The hotly contested seat of the PAG superintendent will be held before the end of this year and has attracted several candidates among them the missing Bishop.