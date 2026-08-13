Pamela Bach was an American actress and television personality who had an estimated net worth of $1.5 million at the time of her death in March 2025. She accumulated her wealth through acting, television appearances, reality television and real estate investments.

Bach became known for her roles in popular television productions including Knight Rider, Baywatch and Sirens. However, much of her public profile was also connected to her marriage to actor David Hasselhoff, the star of Knight Rider and Baywatch.

Bach and Hasselhoff were married from 1989 to 2006 and had two daughters together. Their divorce became a major source of public attention, particularly because of disputes involving spousal support, property and custody.

At the time of her death, Bach’s estimated fortune stood at $1.5 million, with real estate representing an important part of her assets.

Pamela Bach Net Worth $1.5 Million Date of Birth October 9, 1963 Place of Birth Tulsa, Oklahoma

Early Life

Pamela Ann Weissenbach was born on October 9, 1963, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She developed an interest in acting at a young age and eventually moved to California in the early 1980s to pursue opportunities in Hollywood.

Bach began her career with smaller television and film roles before gradually establishing herself in the entertainment industry. Her appearance and screen presence helped her secure roles during the expansion of cable television and the popularity of American television dramas in the 1980s and 1990s.

Acting Career

Bach’s acting career included appearances in several television productions.

One of her early recognizable roles came through Knight Rider, where she appeared alongside David Hasselhoff before the two became husband and wife.

She later appeared in Baywatch, the internationally successful television series starring Hasselhoff as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon.

Although Bach was not one of the show’s central stars, her involvement with the popular series increased her visibility and helped establish her as a recognizable television personality.

She also appeared in Sirens and other television productions throughout the 1990s.

Her acting career was relatively modest compared with that of her former husband, but her television work provided a foundation for her income and public profile.

Marriage to David Hasselhoff

Bach’s personal life became closely linked to David Hasselhoff after the pair met while working in the entertainment industry.

They married in December 1989 and went on to have two daughters, Taylor-Ann and Hayley.

For more than 16 years, Bach and Hasselhoff were a prominent Hollywood couple. Their marriage coincided with the peak of Hasselhoff’s fame through Baywatch and his European music career.

The couple divorced in 2006 following a highly publicized relationship.

Their separation involved disputes over finances, property and custody arrangements involving their children. The legal proceedings continued to attract media attention after the divorce was finalized.

Pamela Bach’s Spousal Support

Spousal support became one of the most significant financial issues surrounding Bach’s divorce from Hasselhoff.

In 2016, Hasselhoff filed court documents seeking to reduce his monthly spousal support payments. He stated that he had paid Bach more than $2.5 million since their divorce in 2006.

At the time, Hasselhoff had been paying approximately $21,000 per month in spousal support.

Hasselhoff also claimed in court that his financial situation had deteriorated and that he had less than $4,000 in his bank account.

Bach disputed the portrayal of Hasselhoff’s finances and reportedly argued that he was considerably wealthier than he claimed, pointing to valuable properties and other assets.

Hasselhoff eventually obtained a reduction in his payments to approximately $10,000 per month. In late 2017, the amount was reduced again to approximately $5,000 per month.

The dispute illustrated the complicated financial circumstances surrounding the former couple even years after their divorce.

Reality Television

After her divorce, Bach remained involved in entertainment through reality television.

In 2011, she joined the cast of the British reality series Celebrity Big Brother. Her appearance introduced her to a new audience outside the United States.

Bach was the second contestant eliminated from the program, but the appearance helped keep her in the public eye after her acting career had slowed.

She subsequently made occasional television appearances and explored other professional and business opportunities.

Personal Life

Bach’s life after her divorce was largely centered around her family and her relationship with her daughters.

Despite the contentious nature of her divorce from Hasselhoff, she maintained a relationship with Taylor-Ann and Hayley.

Her daughters also entered the public eye. Taylor-Ann pursued careers in modeling and real estate, while Hayley became involved in modeling and entertainment.

Bach’s life was marked by both the opportunities that came with Hollywood exposure and the difficulties associated with living under constant public scrutiny.

Real Estate

Real estate was an important component of Pamela Bach’s financial portfolio.

In January 2009, she purchased a home in Los Angeles for approximately $1.3 million.

The property appreciated considerably over the years and was estimated to be worth approximately $2.5 million at the time of her death in March 2025.

The value of the property represented a significant portion of Bach’s overall estimated net worth and demonstrates the role real estate played in preserving her wealth after her acting career became less active.

Pamela Bach’s Death

Pamela Bach died on March 5, 2025, at the age of 61.

Her death brought renewed attention to her life, career and relationship with Hasselhoff, as well as her role as the mother of their two daughters.

Although her public identity was frequently connected to her famous former husband, Bach had established her own career through television and film appearances and remained part of popular culture for several decades.

Also Read: David Hasselhoff Net Worth